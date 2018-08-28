Search

How’s that for starters? New Year’s Day stunner from King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 01 January 2019

King's Lynn Town players applaud the away support after winning 4-1 at Needham Market Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

King’s Lynn Town welcomed in 2019 with a 4-1 mauling of fellow Southern Central Premier play-off hopefuls Needham Market.

King's Lynn's Michael Clunan runs at the Needham defence Picture: BEN POOLEYKing's Lynn's Michael Clunan runs at the Needham defence Picture: BEN POOLEY

Two goals by Craig Parker and one each for Adam Marriott Rory McAuley meant it was game over at half-time.

Lynn were two goals up after less than quarter of an hour and although Needham pulled one back through Adam Mills, Lynn slammed in another two.

Mills didn’t help his team’s cause when he was sent off in first-half injury time, but by then it hardly mattered, as Lynn, who have a distinct lack of bodies in their ranks, saw out the second half without any dramas.

From kick-off it was clear Lynn meant business, with left-back Frazer Blake-Tracey swinging in a first-time cross which former Needham player Parker headed narrowly wide.

King's Lynn Town players celebrate Craig Parker's opener in their 4-1 win at Needham Market Picture: BEN POOLEYKing's Lynn Town players celebrate Craig Parker's opener in their 4-1 win at Needham Market Picture: BEN POOLEY

Parker almost turned provided with a cross from the right of the area which Marriott couldn’t quite reach, but on 12th minute Needham behind, when Parker rammed the ball home from 20 yards.

Two minutes later Blake-Tracy teed up Marriott for the second.

Against the run of play, Needham were given a lifetime when Jeremiah Kamanzi forced their first corner on 25 minutes – and Callum Sturgess’s kick was headed home by Mills.

Lynn restored the two-goal advantage when centre-half Rory McAuley turned and volleyed past Jake Jessup Mills on 33 minutes and four minutes before the interval Parker got his second.

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan, right, in action at Needham Market Picture: BEN POOLEYKing's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan, right, in action at Needham Market Picture: BEN POOLEY

With the referee about to blow his whistle, Mills clattered into Lynn skipper Michael Clunan with the ball nowhere near and got his marching orders.

Lynn saw the game out for the remaining 45 minutes, allowing the 10 men more possession but without ever looking in danger.

Their best chance came on 86 minutes when Needham broke. Reece Dobson found Marsden but his first-time effort was comfortably palmed over the bar by Street.

Needham: Jessup, Squire, K Morphew, D Morphew (Dye 16), Sturgess, Ingram (Dobson 80), Heath, Baker, Kamanzi (Issa 55), Mills, Marsden. Subs not used: Griffiths, Shorten.

Lynn: Street, Richards (Castellan 6), Fryatt, McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis (Jones 72), Parker, Clunan, Hawkins, Gash, Marriott. Subs not used: Henderson, Bastock

How's that for starters? New Year's Day stunner from King's Lynn Town

