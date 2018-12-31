Culverhouse delighted with King’s Lynn town players’ reaction

King’s Lynn Town resume battle with manager Ian Culverhouse juggling meagre resources but insisting his dressing room is packed with ‘the right stuff’.

The Linnets boss will be hoping full back Aaron Jones – pulled into service against Kettering at the weekend despite being booked in for surgery on his damaged knee – recovers for the New year’s Day trip to Needham Market (kick-off 1pm). Otherwise, his team selection is reasonably easy – simply because of the lack of numbers.

However, on the plus side, Culverhouse is delighted with his players – proof of their desire, he said, was there to see in the dressing room after Saturday’s goalless draw against a team involved in a two-horse race with Stourbridge for the title.

“Needham have started really, really well so we need to be really on our game again – and we will be,” said Culverhouse.

“That dressing room is full of quality, and they are a little bit down today so that is a good sign, that they didn’t perform as they wanted to.

“Full credit to them I thought they were excellent in the second half.”

Jones came off the bench to play all of that second period.

“He played on it as Redditch and it didn’t do any harm and the surgeon says you can’t do any more damage,” said the Linnets boss. “The damage is already there and it is just managing it. A few times he under-hit the ball when he was playing long and you could see he was tentative on it, but the attitude that he wants to be involved and help the boys was first class.

“We will have to see how he is. Usually after a game it swells up quite big so we are just hopeful now it is settled down. He can’t do any more damage so we are hopeful.”

Culverhouse also lost two strikers within hours of each other – Harry Limb sent out on loan just before Charlie Clark reported a thigh injury. However, he has options within his squad.

“We have cover within the team,” he said “Hawks (Ryan Hawkins) can go and play up there and Hendo (Chris Henderson) can go and play off the big man so we have options, we have plenty of options.”

“It will be about us as always and we will be ready for that challenge.”