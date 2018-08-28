King’s Lynn Town hoping to put one over promotion rivals

King's Lynn Town's Chris Henderson jumps for a header against Rushall Olympic PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Archant

King’s Lynn Town have an opportunity to bruise one of their promotion rivals this weekend – but will be hoping the unlucky 13 curse doesn’t strike.

Michael Clunan and Ryan Jarvis, centre, square up to a Rushall Olympic player PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Michael Clunan and Ryan Jarvis, centre, square up to a Rushall Olympic player PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Linnets have a trip to Biggleswade, who are three points above them in third spot in the table.

Ian Culverhouse has yet to see Lynn lose since his return – they are seven unbeaten under his tenure and 12 unbeaten overall – the sort of form that undoubtedly has them tagged as a major threat.

Biggleswade were the team that burst the Linnets’ new-season bubble when they headed to The Walks on the opening day of the campaign and won 4-2 – prompting the first questions over then new manager Simon Clark.

Significantly, the only team to beat Biggleswade on their home ground this season are Stourbridge – currently leading the table in what is in danger of being a two-horse title race with Kettering Town.

Coincidentally, they were at Lynn’s Boxing Day opponents Lowestoft Town in midweek, and lost 2-1.

Culverhouse was delighted at Lynn’s efforts in beating Rushall Olympic 3-0 a week ago and wants more of the same on Saturday.

“I was extremely pleased at our response and performance last weekend,” he said. “We needed that win and it has put us into a position where we are handily placed to have a real good go at the teams above us and if we continue picking up the points we can hope to move above them. Biggleswade are one of those teams, so it’s important on Saturday that we go about our business just the way we did last weekend.

“The league table never lies and it’s obvious they are having a very good season to date.

“They are also still involved in the FA Trophy which suggests a team with a lot of confidence and rightly so – good results and performances create that kind of feeling. They came and won at our place on the opening day of the season which isn’t an easy thing to do but that didn’t happen on my watch so I cannot really say where things went wrong that day. I noticed they slipped up at Lowestoft Town in midweek, so just like Rushall the previous weekend we will face a team following a defeat and they will be no doubt be looking for the win.

“From our point of view we must be sharp and honest and at it from the start. They are a good side and will need no encouragement.”