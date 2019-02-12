‘You have to earn that right to win a game – we have done that today’ - King’s Lynn boss

Adam Marriott was on target for King's Lynn Town at Bedworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

A professional King’s Lynn Town performance saw them beat the Southern Premier Central League’s bottom side Bedworth United.

Adam Marriott and Chris Henderson gave the Linnets a comfortable interval lead before substitute Ryan Hawkins rounded off the scoring 15 minutes from time for a victory that moved Town up to third in what is becoming an increasingly close battle for play-off places.

Manager Ian Culverhouse had warned against complacency, he need not have worried as Lynn turned in an all-round performance.

“I thought we were excellent today, I really do,” said the Linnets boss. “I was pleased how we took the game to them from early in the match, got the early goal, and then had long spells of possession before we got the second at exactly the right time for us just before the break.

“Full credit to Bedworth who came out and had a go in the second half, but I always felt we had a good control all over the pitch and were never in that much danger. The icing was Ryan’s (Hawkins) goal from Peds’ (Alex Street) long punt and I felt that made the score look more reflective of how the game had gone.

“These games are difficult because everyone expects you to turn up and win. Football is never like that and you have to earn that right to win a game. We have done that today, put in a great shift and collected three valuable points.”

Alex Troke forced Street into an early save before the visitors got fully into their stride and took an early lead. Jordan Richards’ 18-yard strike deflected kindly for Marriott who confidently hooked the ball past James Fogg to settle any early nerves.

Ryan Jarvis took aim from distance with his effort deflected inches over the bar and an even better chance fell to Henderson who somehow miscued from inside the box following a pass from Michael Clunan. Minutes later he more than made up for his error with a stylish finish following intelligent play from Michael Gash.

Marriott spurned a great chance to settle the game early in the second spell after good work from Gash and Henderson had put the in-form striker through, but Fogg kept big and pushed the ball around his post for a corner.

Hawkins was introduced for Gash on the hour with the wide man’s pace creating another problem for a busy home defence. Hawkins’ running provoked a late tackle which allowed him a free-kick in a good position which was blasted into the home wall. But the lively winger was not to be denied and following some hesitancy in the home defence he collected Street’s long kick before beating Fogg with an angled drive to seal an important three points.

Bedworth United: Fogg, Platt, Rowe , Parrott, Dudley, Sharpe, Steele, Blackmore (Noon), Rowley, Troke, Hancocks (Hendicks). Subs not used: Albrighton, Christie, Harrison.

Lynn: Street, Jones, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, Robinson, Clunan (Parker 66), Richards (Mellors-Blair 77), Gash (Hawkins 61), Marriott, Henderson. Subs not used: McAuley, Bastock. Goals: Marriott 10, Henderson 41, Hawkins 74.

Ref: Andrew Genders. Att: 223.