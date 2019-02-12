Don’t be fooled by the numbers says King’s Lynn Town boss

Michael Clunan is a doubt after a poor challenge by a Redditch player Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Ian Culverhouse will tell his players to heed the phrase “lies, damned lies and statistics” as King’s Lynn Town head to bottom club Bedworth United.

Ian Culverhouse, centre, and Paul Bastock won't let Bedworth's Bedworth's lowly position fool them PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Ian Culverhouse, centre, and Paul Bastock won't let Bedworth's Bedworth's lowly position fool them PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The stats suggest a stroll in the park for Lynn – Bedworth are rock bottom, 11 points adrift of Halesowen and have won just two games this season – once at home.

But Culverhouse says (and knows) otherwise – the fact Bedworth took a point away from The Walks back in November is enough evidence, but if you need more, then try Lynn’s own position in the play-off mix.

“I’m expecting another big challenge from an opposing side, just like we do in any game we play,” the Linnets boss told the club’s official web site.

“With Bedworth being in the position they are it could free them of any pressure and they just go out and give it a real go.

“They need the points like we do, but for different reasons.

“I’m sure that they will not give up and I’m very wary of them.

“They came to our place back in November and walked away with a point from the game. We need no motivation, but there’s a big chunk of it there.

“We most certainly will not be taking them lightly and our supporters should be the same. Having said that, we have prepared as if it’s Stourbridge or Alvechurch.

“We prepare the same way for every game, focusing mainly on ourselves and what we want and need to be doing.

“Between now and the end of the season I want our levels and intensity at the top end of the scale and in all honesty they have to be.

“It’s going to be a real dogfight in our area of the table and our levels of commitment and effort have to be spot on, as they have been in my time back here.”

Culverhouse has one injury worry – skipper Michael Clunan was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle in the 2-0 home win over Redditch a week ago and will be assessed before the game.

Otherwise, he chooses from a strong squad, with the added bonus of having Aaron Jones back and performing well in the right back slot – and strike partners Michael Gash and Adam Marriott a match for any defence.