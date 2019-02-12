Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Don’t be fooled by the numbers says King’s Lynn Town boss

PUBLISHED: 11:33 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 22 February 2019

Michael Clunan is a doubt after a poor challenge by a Redditch player Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Michael Clunan is a doubt after a poor challenge by a Redditch player Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Ian Culverhouse will tell his players to heed the phrase “lies, damned lies and statistics” as King’s Lynn Town head to bottom club Bedworth United.

Ian Culverhouse, centre, and Paul Bastock won't let Bedworth's Bedworth's lowly position fool them PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodIan Culverhouse, centre, and Paul Bastock won't let Bedworth's Bedworth's lowly position fool them PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The stats suggest a stroll in the park for Lynn – Bedworth are rock bottom, 11 points adrift of Halesowen and have won just two games this season – once at home.

But Culverhouse says (and knows) otherwise – the fact Bedworth took a point away from The Walks back in November is enough evidence, but if you need more, then try Lynn’s own position in the play-off mix.

“I’m expecting another big challenge from an opposing side, just like we do in any game we play,” the Linnets boss told the club’s official web site.

“With Bedworth being in the position they are it could free them of any pressure and they just go out and give it a real go.

“They need the points like we do, but for different reasons.

“I’m sure that they will not give up and I’m very wary of them.

“They came to our place back in November and walked away with a point from the game. We need no motivation, but there’s a big chunk of it there.

“We most certainly will not be taking them lightly and our supporters should be the same. Having said that, we have prepared as if it’s Stourbridge or Alvechurch.

“We prepare the same way for every game, focusing mainly on ourselves and what we want and need to be doing.

“Between now and the end of the season I want our levels and intensity at the top end of the scale and in all honesty they have to be.

“It’s going to be a real dogfight in our area of the table and our levels of commitment and effort have to be spot on, as they have been in my time back here.”

Culverhouse has one injury worry – skipper Michael Clunan was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle in the 2-0 home win over Redditch a week ago and will be assessed before the game.

Otherwise, he chooses from a strong squad, with the added bonus of having Aaron Jones back and performing well in the right back slot – and strike partners Michael Gash and Adam Marriott a match for any defence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Temporary traffic lights causes long delays in Norwich

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

It’s Friday so it must be pub quiz time

Try our pub quiz. Can you do better than last week? PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists