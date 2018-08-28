Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

Ian Culverhouse has told his strikers to seize their moment as he looks to consolidate King’s Lynn Town’s play-off position.

The Linnets boss has been concerned at the lack of a killer finish from a team which usually has goals running through it and heads to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday demanding more of a menace.

“From our point of view, we must find a way to create them problems and give them a little something to think about,” he said.

““If we do that we will give ourselves a very good chance of doing something.

“As I’ve said before, we must sharpen up at the top of the field and convert more of the chances that we create.

“It’s a case of seeing the chance to take a shot instead of another pass, buying a ticket in the lottery say, and having a pop.”

Lynn go into the game on the back of two good training sessions following the non-starter that was last weekend’s scheduled home game against Alvechurch, postponed because of a frozen pitch.

“We have all moved on from last weekend, which was disappointing for everyone concerned, and had two excellent sessions in the week in which the lads trained brilliantly,” added Culverhouse. ““Everyone is okay and Aaron Jones is moving along nicely now following his operation.

“There is so much to be positive about at the moment within the squad and we will continue to battle for every point that is available between now and April.”

Rushden are eighth in the table and, with so many clubs within touching distance of each other, the play-offs are well within their capabilities.

“I’m expecting a difficult afternoon for sure,” Culverhouse told the club’s official web site. “I think Rushden are one of the best organised and set up teams in the division and have collected some impressive results along the way.

“They are also another one of the teams in and around the top area of the table and will be wanting the points as badly as we do. With just the one loss in 13 home league games to date that tells you all you need to know about them.”

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks said: “I would say King’s Lynn are one of the three or four big hitters and we are looking forward to it.”