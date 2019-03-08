Linnets to hit the road in FA Cup if they can get through replay as Lowestoft land home tie

Linnets striker Adam Marriott will be hoping to fire his side into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Picture: Archant Archant

King's Lynn Town will travel to Leek Town in the FA Cup third qualifying round... if they can negotiate their replay against Alfreton Town at The Walks on Tuesday night.

The Linnets drew 1-1 with the Reds at the weekend as Adam Marriott's strike was cancelled out by Danny Lynch and both sides know the prize at stake for the winner.

Leek ply their trade in the BetVictor Northern South East Division, two steps below the Linnets, and booked their place in the next round thanks to a 4-0 win at Boston Town.

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town have landed a home tie against Carshalton Athletic, who play in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division - the same level as the Blues.

The Trawlerboys advanced thanks to a 4-0 win over Needham Market at the weekend, a match which saw Jake Reed rediscover his scoring touch with a brace. Carshalton advanced thanks to a 1-0 win at Harrow Borough courtesy of Christie Patterson's first half effort.

The third qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, October 5 with the winners pocketing £11,250.