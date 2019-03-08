Search

Linnets to hit the road in FA Cup if they can get through replay as Lowestoft land home tie

PUBLISHED: 15:49 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 23 September 2019

Linnets striker Adam Marriott will be hoping to fire his side into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Picture: Archant

Linnets striker Adam Marriott will be hoping to fire his side into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Picture: Archant

Archant

King's Lynn Town will travel to Leek Town in the FA Cup third qualifying round... if they can negotiate their replay against Alfreton Town at The Walks on Tuesday night.

The Linnets drew 1-1 with the Reds at the weekend as Adam Marriott's strike was cancelled out by Danny Lynch and both sides know the prize at stake for the winner.

Leek ply their trade in the BetVictor Northern South East Division, two steps below the Linnets, and booked their place in the next round thanks to a 4-0 win at Boston Town.

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town have landed a home tie against Carshalton Athletic, who play in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division - the same level as the Blues.

The Trawlerboys advanced thanks to a 4-0 win over Needham Market at the weekend, a match which saw Jake Reed rediscover his scoring touch with a brace. Carshalton advanced thanks to a 1-0 win at Harrow Borough courtesy of Christie Patterson's first half effort.

The third qualifying round ties will take place on Saturday, October 5 with the winners pocketing £11,250.

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

