Blake-Tracy a jewel in the crown for King’s Lynn Town

Kings Lynn Town's Frazer Blake-Tracy in action against St Ives Town Picture: Matthew Usher

Ian Culverhouse knows a good thing when he sees it, and in Frazer Blake-Tracey, he has a player of the highest quality.

Blake-Tracy was perhaps the lesser-known of the two full-backs last season, with Cameron Norman taking centre stage with a raft of goals and assists which earned him a move to the Football League with Oxford United.

Maybe it is coincidence, but Blake-Tracy has blossomed in his absence this time around – his defensive work has never been in question, but his forays forward have added danger now – and those crosses from the left flank are worth their weight in gold.

A week ago it was Craig Parker on the receiving end with the opener in a 2-0 home win over St Ives – Blake-Tracy put the ball on a plate, Parker did the erst.

Blake-Tracy was exceptional, but will probably be happier at Barwell on Saturday with the return of centre-back Rory McAuley after suspension – meaning Blake-Tracy starting at left back, rather than on the left of a three.

Culverhouse knows the flat back four makes the most Blake-Tracy’s assets – as that cross for Parker exemplified.

“It was exceptional, and that is what he brings you,” said the Lynn boss. “He brings you that quality. We started with a three at the back and you miss his impetus going forward, but once we changed it again to go with a flat back four he was exceptional and his quality for the goal was fantastic.”

Blake-Tracy has contributed to a run of seven league games unbeaten, and while Barwell isn’t much of a happy hunting ground, Culverhouse rightly dismisses past form as irrelevant.

“We will be going there believing that we can achieve a result – just as we do going into every game we are involved in,” he said. “Having a clear week has allowed Bazza (Paul Bastock) and myself some good time with the lads on the training pitch and I have to say that they have trained and applied themselves very well.

“Having Rory back following his suspension gives us another option and we’ve also brought back Matty Castellan who has been out on loan at Lowestoft to add some numbers to the squad. It’s a small group so they have to be managed carefully and sensibly but it is what it is and we work with what we have. There is a tremendous spirit and togetherness within the squad which will stand us in a good place going forward.”