Search

Advanced search

Blake-Tracy a jewel in the crown for King’s Lynn Town

16 November, 2018 - 16:17
Kings Lynn Town's Frazer Blake-Tracy in action against St Ives Town Picture: Matthew Usher

Kings Lynn Town's Frazer Blake-Tracy in action against St Ives Town Picture: Matthew Usher

Ian Culverhouse knows a good thing when he sees it, and in Frazer Blake-Tracey, he has a player of the highest quality.

Blake-Tracy was perhaps the lesser-known of the two full-backs last season, with Cameron Norman taking centre stage with a raft of goals and assists which earned him a move to the Football League with Oxford United.

Maybe it is coincidence, but Blake-Tracy has blossomed in his absence this time around – his defensive work has never been in question, but his forays forward have added danger now – and those crosses from the left flank are worth their weight in gold.

A week ago it was Craig Parker on the receiving end with the opener in a 2-0 home win over St Ives – Blake-Tracy put the ball on a plate, Parker did the erst.

Blake-Tracy was exceptional, but will probably be happier at Barwell on Saturday with the return of centre-back Rory McAuley after suspension – meaning Blake-Tracy starting at left back, rather than on the left of a three.

Culverhouse knows the flat back four makes the most Blake-Tracy’s assets – as that cross for Parker exemplified.

“It was exceptional, and that is what he brings you,” said the Lynn boss. “He brings you that quality. We started with a three at the back and you miss his impetus going forward, but once we changed it again to go with a flat back four he was exceptional and his quality for the goal was fantastic.”

Blake-Tracy has contributed to a run of seven league games unbeaten, and while Barwell isn’t much of a happy hunting ground, Culverhouse rightly dismisses past form as irrelevant.

“We will be going there believing that we can achieve a result – just as we do going into every game we are involved in,” he said. “Having a clear week has allowed Bazza (Paul Bastock) and myself some good time with the lads on the training pitch and I have to say that they have trained and applied themselves very well.

“Having Rory back following his suspension gives us another option and we’ve also brought back Matty Castellan who has been out on loan at Lowestoft to add some numbers to the squad. It’s a small group so they have to be managed carefully and sensibly but it is what it is and we work with what we have. There is a tremendous spirit and togetherness within the squad which will stand us in a good place going forward.”

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

Updated Norwich City first team coach returns to Germany

New coach Christopher John watches Tom Trybull and Grant Hanley during City's open training session in Florida Picture: David Freezer

Video Tampa Tour: ‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Tampa Tour: ‘All my prayers have been answered’ – City legend Keelan thrilled with Florida reunion

Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, right, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, centre, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists