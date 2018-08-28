Marriott strikes again as Lynn dance on ice

Kings Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott was on target again against Royston Picture: Matthew Usher

King’s Lynn Town defied the conditions to put on an ice show as they saw off Royston 4-2 at The Walks.

Michael Gash scored King's Lynn Town's third goal PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Michael Gash scored King's Lynn Town's third goal PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Heavy rain turned to snow, making conditions difficult, but it was Lynn who kept their feet, claiming a home and away Southern Premier Central double over the visitors.

Royston took the lead from the penalty spot, only for Lynn’s leading scorer Adam Marriott to level – his ninth goal in his last 10 games.

Ryan Fryatt put Lynn ahead, only for Lynn to gift an equaliser, before Michael Gash put them ahead again before the break, with an own goal sealing it late on.

RyanJarvis chipped in lovely ball for Gash in the opening minutes, but the ball skidded away from the striker on an increasingly greasy surface.

Michael Clunan tried his luck from the edge of the area but his effort was blocked as Lynn searched for the opener.

Conditions were appalling, but Marriott somehow dug a left-footer out of the mud only for the ball to skid wide.

Gus Scott-Morriss gave Lynn a reminder that Royston were sharp on the break, dragging a shot from 20 yards wide of Alex Street’s right-hand post.

Lynn were behind on 22 minutes when Street brought down Joe Neal on 19 minutes, got a yellow card for his efforts and then saw Rouldell Gordon beat him from the spot,

With the rain replaced by snow, Marriott fired wide of the far post, but on 26 minutes went one better nipping in between two defenders to convert Clunan’s ball from the right – his 13th league goal of the season.

Five minutes, Lynn were ahead, thanks to another fine inswinging corner from Clunan and the head of Fryatt, who nodded home from close range.

Lynn got themselves in trouble at the back again on 37 minutes, when three players went for the same ball, it fell to Joe Neal and he chipped it over the back-pedalling Joe Robinson. Goal number five of a remarkable first half came on 40 minutes, Clunan’s shot blocked and the ball falling nicely for Gash to blast home from 12 yards.

Marriott did well but fired wide in the early stages of the second half. Will Mellors-Blair did likewise, but Luke Oswick almost snatched an equaliser, denied only by a group of Lynn bodies blocking his efforts. Royston enjoyed a good spell midway through the half, but it was an own goal which ensured Lynn would claim the points, Gash’s cross taking a wicked deflection on 83 minutes.

Lynn: Street, Robinson, Fryatt, McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Clunan, Richards (Henderson 58), Mellors-Blair (Hawkins 64), Marriott (Parker 73), Gash. Subs not used: Bastock, Kerins.

Royston: Welch, Scott-Morriss, Newton, Corcoran, Joseph, Brathwaite, Gordon, Mentis (Green 23, Bola 46), Murray (Newman 58), Neal, Oswick. Subs not used: Gallin, Crowther.

Ref: G Laflin. Att: 389