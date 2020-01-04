Search

Advanced search

Linnets hot-shot at the double as Lynn stay four points clear

PUBLISHED: 19:18 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 04 January 2020

Adam Marriott scored twice in King's Lynn Town's 3-0 win over Spennymoor. Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott scored twice in King's Lynn Town's 3-0 win over Spennymoor. Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town eased to an impressive 3-0 win at home to Spennymoor Town to stay four points clear at the top of the National League North.

Ross Barrows opened the scoring just before half-time as the Linnets made the extra man tell after the visitors' Stephen Brogan was shown a straight red card for denying Chris Henderson a clear goalscoring opportunity.

You may also want to watch:

Linnets' leading man Adam Marriott took centre stage in the second half as he took his goals tally to 25 for the season with a double.

Second-placed York City gained a decent victory of their own as they eased to a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls Southport thanks to brace from Jordan Burrow.

Ian Culverhouse's men retain a four-point advantage at the top though as they turn their thoughts to their FA Trophy second round clash at Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Closing date revealed for town’s Debenhams store

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month.

Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

Prison teacher who had relationship with inmate warned to expect jail

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘Over the moon’ – Idah flying high after becoming City’s youngest EVER hat-trick scorer

Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates with his team mates after scoring the third goal against Preston North End during the FA Cup match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture by Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

‘Maybe I send Teemu out on loan’ - Farke’s classic banter on what next for City’s FA Cup hat-trick hero Idah

Adam Idah notched a hat-trick on his Norwich City FA Cup debut in a 4-2 win against Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s Adam Idah-inspired FA Cup third round 4-2 win at Preston North End

Adam Idah had day to remember with a hat-trick on his second senior start for Norwich City in the FA Cup third round tie at Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City: Idah hat-trick gives City first FA Cup win in seven years

Adam Idah enjoyed his afternoon at Deepdale, with his first goal arriving after two minutes. Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists