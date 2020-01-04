Linnets hot-shot at the double as Lynn stay four points clear
PUBLISHED: 19:18 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 04 January 2020
Copyrighted
King's Lynn Town eased to an impressive 3-0 win at home to Spennymoor Town to stay four points clear at the top of the National League North.
Ross Barrows opened the scoring just before half-time as the Linnets made the extra man tell after the visitors' Stephen Brogan was shown a straight red card for denying Chris Henderson a clear goalscoring opportunity.
You may also want to watch:
Linnets' leading man Adam Marriott took centre stage in the second half as he took his goals tally to 25 for the season with a double.
Second-placed York City gained a decent victory of their own as they eased to a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls Southport thanks to brace from Jordan Burrow.
Ian Culverhouse's men retain a four-point advantage at the top though as they turn their thoughts to their FA Trophy second round clash at Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.