Linnets hot-shot at the double as Lynn stay four points clear

Adam Marriott scored twice in King's Lynn Town's 3-0 win over Spennymoor. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town eased to an impressive 3-0 win at home to Spennymoor Town to stay four points clear at the top of the National League North.

Ross Barrows opened the scoring just before half-time as the Linnets made the extra man tell after the visitors' Stephen Brogan was shown a straight red card for denying Chris Henderson a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Linnets' leading man Adam Marriott took centre stage in the second half as he took his goals tally to 25 for the season with a double.

Second-placed York City gained a decent victory of their own as they eased to a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls Southport thanks to brace from Jordan Burrow.

Ian Culverhouse's men retain a four-point advantage at the top though as they turn their thoughts to their FA Trophy second round clash at Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.