Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Gallery

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

20 January, 2019 - 12:06
Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Archant

As a goalkeeping veteran of more than three decades, Lynn’s assistant manager Paul Bastock has seen some meaty battles going on in front of him.

It’s left him with a respect for old-school warriors – and in striker Michael Gash, he believes the Linnets have a master of the art.

The 32-year-old has been around the lower leagues for a while, but shows no signs of battle fatigue - surprising given the battering he takes for the cause.

Henry Eze, a former Lynn player with thighs the size of tree trunks, was the latest defender to try and curb gash’s enthusiasm on Saturday, and who,e he may have kept the Lynn frontman of the scoresheet, he did little to keep him quiet, without resorting to dubious tactics. It was a ‘hands-on’ attitude which raised Bastock’s eyebrow, but the knowing look was one of admiration for the man in the yellow and blue.

Michael Clunan and Gash’s strike partner Adam Marriott got the goals on a day which proved rather more difficult than it should have done, but it was Gash who kept the visiting back four honest.

Jake Kerins in action during King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony ThrussellJake Kerins in action during King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

“I love Gashy,” said Bastock. “Old school – a lot of modern footballers would be thinking, ‘right I think I’ll go and pull out he full back. Not Gashy – he stands there and takes it. Fantastic.

“I think football has changed dramatically and not always for the good and it is nice to see a bit if old-fashioned wrestling against each other and some decent tackles as well.”

Whilst Bastock admired the battle, he was mindful that Gash probably got short shrift from the referee.

“Nowadays you can’t man-handle a forward like that – his arms were all over him. The 87th minute was the first time gave a free-kick to him and that was probably the weakest challenge he did on Gashy.

King's Lynn Town's scorers Michael Clunan, left, and Adam Marriott during the home win over Barwell Picture: Tony ThrussellKing's Lynn Town's scorers Michael Clunan, left, and Adam Marriott during the home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

“That is what you expect from Gashy - he thrives in a battle.”

What Lynn didn’t expect perhaps, was Barwell’s second-half response after Marriott had opened the scoring, tapping home after Frazer Blake-Tracy’s low free-kick had been spilled and Clunan’s free-kick from the same spot had put the hosts in control at the break. Eddie Nisevic pulled one back with 20 minutes to go, but Clunan almost immediately added his second from the spot after Ryan Hawkins had been fouled. Barwell responded again when Brady Hickey headed home, but an equaliser wouldn’t come.

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police look for escaped goat ‘with large horns’ in north Norfolk

The escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm. Photo: PETER ROUNCE

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists