Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town
Ian Burt Photography
King’s Lynn Town have been given a home game to start their first ever season in the National League.
The Linnets will face beaten play-off semi-finalists Yeovil Town on Saturday October 3 at The Walks.
The fixture list - released at 1pm today - has also given them a bumper festive season double at home to Notts County on Boxing Day with the return at Meadow Lane on January 2, sandwiching a trip to Chesterfield on December 28.
FULL FIXTURE LIST
Sat Oct 3 Yeovil Town H
Tue Oct 6 Maidenhead United A
Sat Oct 10 Solihull Moors A
Tue Oct 13 Boreham Wood H
Sat Oct 17 Weymouth A
Tue Oct 27 Wealdstone H
Sat Oct 31 Woking H
Sat Nov 14 Sutton United A
Tue Nov 17 Barnet A
Sat Nov 21 Dover Athletic H
Sat Nov 28 Eastleigh A
Tue Dec 1 Bromley H
Sat Dec 5 Altrincham A
Tue Dec 8 Hartlepool United A
Sat Dec 12 Torquay United H
Sat Dec 26 Notts County H
Mon Dec 28 Chesterfield A
Sat Jan 2 Notts County A
Sat Jan 9 FC Halifax Town H
Sat Jan 23 Dagenham & Redbridge A 4
Tue Jan 26 Stockport County H
Sat Jan 30 Wrexham H
Sat Feb 6 Aldershot Town A 5
Tue Feb 9 Bromley A
Sat Feb 13 Macclesfield Town H
Sat Feb 20 Dover Athletic A
Tue Feb 23 Barnet H
Sat Feb 27 Weymouth H
Sat Mar 6 Woking A
Tue Mar 9 Wealdstone A
Sat Mar 13 Sutton United H
Tue Mar 16 Hartlepool United H
Sat Mar 20 Torquay United A
Sat Mar 27 Eastleigh H
Fri Apr 2 Macclesfield Town A
Mon Apr 5 Altrincham H
Sat Apr 10 Chesterfield H
Tue Apr 13 Stockport County A
Sat Apr 17 FC Halifax Town A
Sat Apr 24 Dagenham & Redbridge H
Sat May 1 Maidenhead United H
Mon May 3 Boreham Wood A
Sat May 8 Solihull Moors H
Sat May 15 Yeovil Town A
Sat May 22 Wrexham A
Sat May 29 Aldershot Town H
Fixtures are subject to change.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.