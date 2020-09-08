Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

Search

08 September, 2020 - 13:06
King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town have been given a home game to start their first ever season in the National League.

The Linnets will face beaten play-off semi-finalists Yeovil Town on Saturday October 3 at The Walks.

The fixture list - released at 1pm today - has also given them a bumper festive season double at home to Notts County on Boxing Day with the return at Meadow Lane on January 2, sandwiching a trip to Chesterfield on December 28.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

Sat Oct 3 Yeovil Town H

Tue Oct 6 Maidenhead United A

Sat Oct 10 Solihull Moors A

Tue Oct 13 Boreham Wood H

Sat Oct 17 Weymouth A

Tue Oct 27 Wealdstone H

Sat Oct 31 Woking H

Sat Nov 14 Sutton United A

Tue Nov 17 Barnet A

Sat Nov 21 Dover Athletic H

Sat Nov 28 Eastleigh A

Tue Dec 1 Bromley H

Sat Dec 5 Altrincham A

Tue Dec 8 Hartlepool United A

Sat Dec 12 Torquay United H

Sat Dec 26 Notts County H

Mon Dec 28 Chesterfield A

Sat Jan 2 Notts County A

Sat Jan 9 FC Halifax Town H

Sat Jan 23 Dagenham & Redbridge A 4

Tue Jan 26 Stockport County H

Sat Jan 30 Wrexham H

Sat Feb 6 Aldershot Town A 5

Tue Feb 9 Bromley A

Sat Feb 13 Macclesfield Town H

Sat Feb 20 Dover Athletic A

Tue Feb 23 Barnet H

Sat Feb 27 Weymouth H

Sat Mar 6 Woking A

Tue Mar 9 Wealdstone A

Sat Mar 13 Sutton United H

Tue Mar 16 Hartlepool United H

Sat Mar 20 Torquay United A

Sat Mar 27 Eastleigh H

Fri Apr 2 Macclesfield Town A

Mon Apr 5 Altrincham H

Sat Apr 10 Chesterfield H

Tue Apr 13 Stockport County A

Sat Apr 17 FC Halifax Town A

Sat Apr 24 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Sat May 1 Maidenhead United H

Mon May 3 Boreham Wood A

Sat May 8 Solihull Moors H

Sat May 15 Yeovil Town A

Sat May 22 Wrexham A

Sat May 29 Aldershot Town H

Fixtures are subject to change.





