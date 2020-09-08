Breaking

Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town have been given a home game to start their first ever season in the National League.

The Linnets will face beaten play-off semi-finalists Yeovil Town on Saturday October 3 at The Walks.

The fixture list - released at 1pm today - has also given them a bumper festive season double at home to Notts County on Boxing Day with the return at Meadow Lane on January 2, sandwiching a trip to Chesterfield on December 28.

Fixtures are subject to change.