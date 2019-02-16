Linnets good value at The Walks

The crowd at The Walks for the game against Redditch Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

King’s Lynn Town returned to winning ways with a 2=0 Southern Premie Central victory over Redditch United at The Walks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A first-half goal by centre-half Ryan Fryatt and a superb second-half effort by leading scorer Adam Marriott gave Lynn a deserved win – and a welcome one after last weekend’s reverse at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Chris Henderson had Lynn’s first sighter, after a good touch by Marriott, but he was off balance and the angle was too difficult to find the target.

Striker Michael Gash was denied at the end of a good break by Lynn who broke after a Redditch free-kick into their own area. Gash headed goalwards but somehow some Redditch bodies smuggled the ball out for a corner.

Impressive Redditch left-back George Washbourne hit a low drive wide of keeper Alex Street’s left post, but that was as close as the visitors came in the first 45 minutes.

The goal that separated the teams at the break came via Fryatt who, from just a yard or two off the line, nodded in Frazer Blake-Tracey’s corner.

It was a lead Lynn deserved: they grew in stature during the half and played some good football - although manager Ian Culverhouse would likely have been disappointed at the quality of some of the crosses.

Aaron Jones almost doubled Lynn’s lead early in the second half when he flashed a left foot shot just wide after good work on the right.

Washbourne showed his class with a lovely stretching touch which almost beat Street, only for the keeper to tip the ball just wide.

Blake-Tracey forced keeper Adam Whitehouse into a full-length save from a free-kick after a foul on Clunan, who lasted a few minutes after receiving treatment but couldn’t shake off the effects and was eventually replaced by Ryan Hawkins.

Lynn sealed the points on 76 minutes after some superb work by Marriott, who worked well with Gash before buying himself space in the area, twisted one way then another and smashed the ball home.

Henderson drove one wide sooner after and while Lynn couldn’t add to their score, they were good value for the three points.

Lynn: Street, Jones, McAuley, Fryatt, Blake-Tracey, Jarvis, Richards (Parker 81), Clunan (Hawkins 66), Henderson, Gash, Marriott (Mellors-Blair 86). Subs: Robinson, Kerins.

Redditch: Whitehouse, Ashmore, Washbourne (Dawning 76), McGrath, Parsons, Evans, Stoddart, Bunn, Johnson, Leachman-Whittingham (Howards 62), Batchelor. Subs: Sinclair, Franklin, Nelson

Att: 621