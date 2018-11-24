Search

King’s Lynn Town 1 Bedworth United 1: Linnets drop first points under Culverhouse

24 November, 2018 - 17:36
Kings Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse saw his team held by Bedworth United Picture: Matthew Usher.

King’s Lynn Town dropped the first points under manager Ian Culverhouse this season when the were held by the bottom side in the division.

Lynn – who had won all three league games since Culverhouse returned as manager – looked like they might over-run the visitors in the early stages, but at half-time they led only by a fifth-minute Rory McAuley goal.

And the failure to take their chances was punished on 58 minutes when former Linnet Owen Story equalised for the visitors.

There was almost a perfect start for Lynn, which again began with goalkeeper Alex Street, whose kick found Chris Henderson down the middle. Henderson lobbed it right to Michael Gash who in turn set up Adam Marriott, but his header went over the keeper and on to the top of the bar.

Minutes later Marriott and Gash were involved again, setting up Michael Clunan but his drive was diverted out for a corner.

The early pressure told, though, with just five minutes gone, McAuley heading home from Clunan’s resulting corner.

It was all Lynn in the early stages, as Bedworth showed signs of why they are bottom of the table - and Lynn were proving they will have a big say in the destination of this year’s honours.

Gash’s clever lob had too much on it as it cleared keeper and bar while Marriott was one heavy touch away from adding a second, but Lynn were turning on the style.

Bedworth, to their credit, were a better unit in attack than defence and Lynn’s back four had to be wary, particularly of the excellent Levi Rowley, who didn’t give them a moment’s peace all afternoon.

Twenty minutes in and Clunan again found McAuley from a corner on the right, but this time the centre-half’s header was tipped over by keeper Adam Harrison. Henderson shot just over and Ryan Hawkins sent in the most delicious of low crosses which Marriott just couldn’t reach.

Bedworth were getting big numbers behind the ball, frustrating Lynn at times.

Henderson was denied in the early stages of the second half, Gash flicking a long ball by Street on to Marriott who teed up the striker, whose shot was well saved by Harrison.

Elliot Parrott kept Street honest at the other end, forcing the keeper to save low to his right post after a mistake by McAuley.

It was hard going for much of the second half and Lynn paid a price on 58 minutes when old boy Story thumped home a cross from 10 yards.

Lynn looked a little rattled as Bedworth sniffed an upset, but in the end the visitors were more than happy to settle for a draw,

Ryan Fryatt glanced a Clunan corner wide, before Gash, Henderson and Fraser Blake-Tracy combined well only to see the ball cleared off the line.

The ball was spending most of the time in Bedworth’s half, but Lynn chances were few and far between. Gash shot straight at the keeper – probably the only time the keeper was really worked in the second half - and then headed wide as Lynn sought a winner,

That it didn’t come was not due to a lack of endeavour - neither side was guilty of that, but it was certainly an indifferent day at the office for the hosts.

Lynn: Street, Richards (Castellan 71), Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan (Parker 71), Henderson, Gash, Marriott, Hawkins. Subs not used: Frohawk, Bastock. Goal: McAuley 5.

Bedworth: Harrison, Summerfield, Rowe, Parrott, Maslen-Jones, Gordon, Story (Hancocks 90), Blackmore, Rowley, Tonge (Troke 46), Whitmore. Subs not used: Dudley, Gibson, Fitzharris. Goal: Story 58

Ref: J Crofts (St Neots)

Att: 756

