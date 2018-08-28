Search

Advanced search

‘We can’t afford to drop points, but we will get better’ – Lynn boss Culverhouse

PUBLISHED: 10:24 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 26 November 2018

King's Lynn Town's Michael Clunan is nursing an injury - one of the headaches facing manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

King's Lynn Town's Michael Clunan is nursing an injury - one of the headaches facing manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

Ian Culverhouse is looking to strengthen his side ahead of a testing eight-game spell in December.

Culverhouse saw his side drop points for the first time under his stewardship this season when they drew 1-1 at home to bottom club Bedworth Town.

It came after three straight wins and Culverhouse admitted the Linnets can ill afford more bad days at the office if they are to recover from their early-season setbacks and challenge for promotion.

“We always knew this was going to be tricky,” said Culverhouse. “People come and think on paper it is a foregone conclusion, but it is never like that. Football never lets you turn up like that. They know it in there (the dressing room) and we know it.

“We can’t afford to drop points, but we will get better at it and get that consistency and we will be fine.”

Lynn’s December schedule sees them wave goodbye to 2018 with a massive home game against current leaders Kettering, and Culverhouse needs to get the cotton wool out. Skipper Michael Clunan is carrying an injury, while striker Harry Limb was absent with a knee problem.

Culverhouse and chairman Stephen Cleeve have been chasing much-needed reinforcements.

“We need as many bodies as we can so we can’t afford to rush players and for them be out long term, we have to be careful with them,” said Culverhouse.

We are actively looking. I had a meeting with Steve in the week with Robbie (director of football Robbie Back) and we are just looking at different possibilities. The option is there but it is just getting the right one in. We don’t just want someone to fill a number, we want someone to contribute to the group.”

Lynn goal scorer Roy McAuley, who gave Lynn early hope with a fifth-minute header, picked up a knock so will be nursed through the week.

His effort looked like it might open the floodgates as Lynn swarmed all over their opponents, but was cancelled out on 58 minutes through ex-Linnet Owen Story, who made the kist of some slack marking.

“I don’t think we were clinical enough or had enough quality in the final third and in the end if you are not clinical in both boxes they come and hurt you,” said Culverhouse.

Lynn: Street, Richards (Castellan 71), Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan (Parker 71), Henderson, Gash, Marriott, Hawkins. Subs not used: Frohawk, Bastock. Goal: McAuley 5.

Bedworth: Harrison, Summerfield, Rowe, Parrott, Maslen-Jones, Gordon, Story (Hancocks 90), Blackmore, Rowley, Tonge (Troke 46), Whitmore. Subs not used: Dudley, Gibson, Fitzharris. Goal: Story 58

Ref: J Crofts (St Neots)

Att: 756

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Gallery ‘Best switch-on event ever’ - Gorleston’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on

Gorleston's Christmas lights were switched-on by Mayor Mary Coleman and Chef Galston Blackiston. Picture: Mary Coleman

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Opinion ‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Safety secured. Now full steam ahead for Championship promotion charge

Marco Stiepermann celebrates with his Norwich City team mates after scoring in a 4-1 rout at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘Don’t compare us...he’s the best I’ve seen’ – but Norwich City star is taking his chance to shine

Marco Stiepermann is proving a key figure in Daniel Farke's Norwich City game plan so far this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: Pause, play, repeat. Irresistible Norwich City a compelling watch

Marco Stiepermann slots home Max Aarons' cross to put Norwich City 3-0 up at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists