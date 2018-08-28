‘We can’t afford to drop points, but we will get better’ – Lynn boss Culverhouse

King's Lynn Town's Michael Clunan is nursing an injury - one of the headaches facing manager Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher.

Ian Culverhouse is looking to strengthen his side ahead of a testing eight-game spell in December.

Culverhouse saw his side drop points for the first time under his stewardship this season when they drew 1-1 at home to bottom club Bedworth Town.

It came after three straight wins and Culverhouse admitted the Linnets can ill afford more bad days at the office if they are to recover from their early-season setbacks and challenge for promotion.

“We always knew this was going to be tricky,” said Culverhouse. “People come and think on paper it is a foregone conclusion, but it is never like that. Football never lets you turn up like that. They know it in there (the dressing room) and we know it.

“We can’t afford to drop points, but we will get better at it and get that consistency and we will be fine.”

Lynn’s December schedule sees them wave goodbye to 2018 with a massive home game against current leaders Kettering, and Culverhouse needs to get the cotton wool out. Skipper Michael Clunan is carrying an injury, while striker Harry Limb was absent with a knee problem.

Culverhouse and chairman Stephen Cleeve have been chasing much-needed reinforcements.

“We need as many bodies as we can so we can’t afford to rush players and for them be out long term, we have to be careful with them,” said Culverhouse.

We are actively looking. I had a meeting with Steve in the week with Robbie (director of football Robbie Back) and we are just looking at different possibilities. The option is there but it is just getting the right one in. We don’t just want someone to fill a number, we want someone to contribute to the group.”

Lynn goal scorer Roy McAuley, who gave Lynn early hope with a fifth-minute header, picked up a knock so will be nursed through the week.

His effort looked like it might open the floodgates as Lynn swarmed all over their opponents, but was cancelled out on 58 minutes through ex-Linnet Owen Story, who made the kist of some slack marking.

“I don’t think we were clinical enough or had enough quality in the final third and in the end if you are not clinical in both boxes they come and hurt you,” said Culverhouse.

Lynn: Street, Richards (Castellan 71), Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan (Parker 71), Henderson, Gash, Marriott, Hawkins. Subs not used: Frohawk, Bastock. Goal: McAuley 5.

Bedworth: Harrison, Summerfield, Rowe, Parrott, Maslen-Jones, Gordon, Story (Hancocks 90), Blackmore, Rowley, Tonge (Troke 46), Whitmore. Subs not used: Dudley, Gibson, Fitzharris. Goal: Story 58

Ref: J Crofts (St Neots)

Att: 756