Busy summer ahead for Culverhouse ahead of King's Lynn's Northern challenge

King's Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse, left, and the club's director of football Robbie Back have plenty of work to do this summer Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse will sit down with King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve as he looks to build a squad for the new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets boss has a number of players - including Saturday's goal hero Michael Gash - out of contract this summer and needs to talk 'ins and outs' before he puts together a team to compete in National League North, which is where the clubs are expected to play next season - although that decision has yet to be ratified.

"It is going to be some work now, having meetings with the chairman and seeing what we are going to do," said the Linnets boss.

"A lot of these players are out of contract as well, so it is a case of sitting down with them now and seeing where we go from here."

Culverhouse left The Walks a year ago after defeat in the play-offs, having fallen out with Cleeve - a relationship tat has now been mended. There is no departure expected this time around, with the former Norwich City player and assistant manager confirming he will be staying on to lead the new challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"We will need to look at the retained list," he said. "People will move on because they haven't had the game time but that is the nature of the beast. It would be lovely if we could keep the majority of the team together, but we have got to add because that is a hell of a challenge we are going into, it is a massive step up for us so we are going to be ready for it."

Gash, 32, scored the extra-time goal that sealed promotion in the 3-2 win at Warrington on Saturday but knows the future for him and fellow striker Adam Marriott is up in the air - for different reasons.

"I want him (Marriott) to be at King's Lynn, but the way he plays and how good he is there will always be people watching him."

Gash says he "hopes" he will be playing for Lynn next season.

"It would be brilliant," he said. "No disrespect to all the clubs in the league we played in but ours is probably the best stadium and then we are now going into Conference North and we have new grounds - York, Kidderminster, Telford, there are some nice grounds to go to and it makes you enjoy your football a bit more. We know it will be tough and the hard work starts again behind the scenes. "I am not signed for next year so I am just crossing my fingers and wait and see."