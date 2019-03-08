Ex-Norwich City winger among three new signings for King's Lynn Town

Sam Kelly in action for Norwich City against Manchester United in a development team match Picture: Archant © Archant Norfolk 2015

King's Lynn Town have announced their first signings of the summer - and the list of those retained from last season's promotion-winning squad.

Former Norwich City player Sam Kelly, Sonny Carey and Nathan Fox have signed on the dotted line.

Kelly was with Braintree and Billericay last season while Carey was at Wroxham and Fox arrives from Hednesford.

Kelly is a pacey left-winger who, after starting out at Cambridge United as a youth, played for the academies of both Norwich City and Everton.

He had brief spells with both Port Vale and Grimsby Town in the league before a spell with Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premier League.

Linnets director of football Robbie Back told the club's official web site: "Sam has got Football League experience and has played at this level last season with both Braintree and Billericay.

"He is a real big coup for the football club and will fit in great with the rest of the squad. Ian (Culverhouse) is delighted to get him on board."

Left-back Fox, who can also play in midfield, was named as Hednesford's Player of the Season and Sportsman of the Year at their end-of-season awards last month.

The Leicester-based defender came through the ranks at Notts County as a youngster and made one first team appearance for the Magpies before leaving for pastures new.

Back said: "Nathan is a player we watched several times towards the end of last season after having him recommended to us.

"He likes to bomb forward and possesses a wand of a left foot. After playing at Step 3 for a number of seasons, he is looking to prove himself at the level above."

Hellesdon-based Carey, who has had trials with Norwich City, Cambridge United and Oxford United was part of the England Colleges FA national team for the 2018-19 season.

The teenager, who was picked up by the academy at Norwich City at the age of seven, is part of NCFC Community Sports Foundation (CSF) shadow squad, who are coached by Linnets midfielder Ryan Jarvis.

On the arrival of Carey, Back added: "Sonny is a player who we have been keeping tabs on for the last year.

"He is an exciting talent and has a great future ahead of him. We are delighted to bring him to the football club."

Also agreeing terms with the club for a further campaign are: Michael Gash, Ryan Jarvis, Jordan Richards, Ryan Fryatt, Ryan Hawkins, Michael Clunan and Alex Street while the quintet of Adam Marriott, Rory McAuley, Harry Limb, Chris Henderson and Aaron Jones were already committed to another season.

The club remains in talks with Ross Barrows while winger Natty Stewart also returns to the fold after being loaned out to Wroxham last season.

Back said: "Ian and myself have spoken five or six times a day about possible signings while a number of players have also approached us. It has been non-stop since the end of last season.

"We'd like to thank the chairman for backing us with all three of these signings."