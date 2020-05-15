New twist in King’s Lynn promotion hopes after League Two decision

King's Lynn Town Ian Culverhouse - still awaiting a final decision on promotion Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town’s hopes of promotion took another twist this afternoon after League Two clubs agreed to bring their season to an end – with no relegation.

It means bottom club Stevenage are set to stay in the fourth tier next season. Three teams will go up plus a fourth via a play-off, but the situation is slightly complicated by the fact that League One is one club short following the demise of Bury.

That could mean that the National League could still promote into League Two - but the question Lynn will want answering is whether the National League decide to relegate its bottom side.

If they do, then there are two vacancies which would be filled by the winners of National League North and South.

The Linnets are currently second in National League North, two points behind leaders York with two games in hand, while Wealdstone top the south division.

League Two are using a points per game calculation to settle its final positions so the hope would be that the National League do as well - in which case Lynn would finish top of the North and would expect to join Wealdstone in going up.

However, if the National League opt not to relegate and there is only one vacancy, that might mean either a play-off or, if points per game was used, Wealdstone would go up as theirs is better than Lynn’s.

That scenario would be strongly opposed by Lynn – the South division is generally regarded as the less difficult of the two regional divisions, and using statistics from two different divisions to decide superiority would be regarded as unfair.

The League Two decision still needs to be ratified by the EFL and Football Association.