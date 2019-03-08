Culverhouse - this is simply the best!

King's Lynn Town players celebrate promotion Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse says guiding King's Lynn Town to promotion is the biggest achievement of his footballing career.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Culverhouse was at Norwich City in the glory years of the inaugural Premier League and the famous 93-94 Uefa Cup campaign and then returned as assistant manager as the Canaries secured successive promotions to reach the top flight in 2011.

But guiding King's Lynn to a dramatic 3-2 extra-time 'super' final victory at Warrington on Saturday trumps the lot for the 54-year-old - because he led from the top.

"It is what I have always wanted - I always wanted to be a number one and this is by far the biggest achievement I have ever had in football," said Culverhouse in the aftermath of huge celebrations in the north-west.

"That is because your head is above the parapet. When we got promotion (at Norwich) they were magnificent promotions, they really were, and I will never ever forget them as long as I live, by my head was below the parapet. I can bark orders all I want and it is only for someone that is out there, but now I am the one who is out there and the buck stops with me."

You may also want to watch:

Culverhouse and almost 400 travelling fans had to survive some heart-stopping moments before victory was secured: Lynn took an early lead through Jordan Richards, but with just minutes remaining trailed 2-1, until leading scorer Adam Marriott coolly converted a penalty to send the match into extra-time.

It look destined to go to a penalty shoot-out before strike partner Michael Gash produced a piece of brilliance to fire Lynn ahead - and earn promotion to the National League North next season. Gash's strike sparked wild scenes on and off the pitch, but Culverhouse - usually the calmest man around - was almost oblivious to it all.

"The reaction was unbelievable," he said. "But I didn't see it I'm afraid ... I was on my knees!

"But those two (Marriott and Gash) have led us all season. They have been absolutely magnificent, they all have. They have been magnificent to a man.

"They have done the town proud - I am so pleased for the supporters because they have turned up in their hundreds today and to share this with them as well - it will be a rowdy homecoming."

More inside