Search

Advanced search

Linnets owner finds financial help from an unlikely source

PUBLISHED: 09:30 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 25 March 2020

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve has revealed how he was ‘humbled’ by an act of kindness from one of the club’s young players.

Cleeve is working to lessen the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the Linnets games suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

He has held talks with players to soften the financial blow, but one act of generosity has stood out.

“We have a number of young players, not in the first team squad, on deals where they earn a certain amount a week,” he said. “It’s not huge, but it is reasonable money. One of the fathers has offered to pay back all the money his lad has earned from this season so far.

“You get moments like this which humble you, choke you even. Then you get fans who will be buying season tickets for games which might not even be played.”

Cleeve says the ever-changing picture over the coronavirus is making financial planning virtually impossible.

“It is hard to come up with a sensible solution because once you do, the situation changes,” he added.

Cleeve has put a financial plan to his playing staff, but the government’s offer to pay up to 80pc of wages to those not working because of the pandemic has confused the issue.

Lynn players are paid weekly – last week’s wages were paid and the next three weeks are covered. But with no decision as to when football will resume or how the current season will pan out, the picture quickly becomes murky.

Whatever solution I come up with, the national situation chances so it is hard to nail it down,” said Cleeve. “If we can do a deal with the players that solve an awful lot of things.”

The government’s salary top-up offer has immediate ramifications – but without the fine details makes it impossible to determine whether that will relieve the financial pressure on the football club.

“There is no perfect solution but what we are trying to do with the players is, I think, fair,” added Cleeve. “But there are many issues: for example, I pay the players for these weeks and then the games get played in the future, do I have to pay again? And some of the games like Southport have already been paid anyway. We can live with that there may need to be compromise on all sides.

“We have quite a few players who have said they are happy at what I have offered them, a compromise agreement, but with the government announcement we may not need that, but we have to wait for the details. Most players are being reasonable but some do have questions.”

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk increases to 42

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

City keeper signs new deal

Norwich City goalkeeper Aston Oxborough has signed a new deal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24