Farce over: Now everyone can concentrate on Linnets play-off challenge

King's Lynn fans celebrate play-off success a year agao against Weymouth - a much less complicated affair Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

One of the most bizarre, ludicrous and, frankly, shameful episodes in local football has finally reached a conclusion with confirmation of King’s Lynn Town’s play-off semi-final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To say the Linnets' promotion is back on track is perhaps pushing it a little, given the utter mayhem that has surrounded their game against Stratford Town.

Stratford will visit The Walks on Saturday - a match which was originally due to have been played last Wednesday but was then pushed to Friday night, then Monday, then Sunday and then, yesterday, to Saturday at 3pm. Rubber-stamped and set in stone after days of bickering - because Stratford were subject to an investigation for playing an ineligible player earlier this season. That revelation meant Lynn – a completely innocent party – didn't even know their opponents until yesterday given Stratford may have been punished to the extent of dropping out of the play-off positions.

You may also want to watch:

The problem wasn't just rescheduling, but playing parallel with the other semi-final - Stourbridge v Alvechurch, who have also been adversely affected.

It also meant the Southern Premier Central play-off final has had to be pushed back from Bank Holiday Monday to next Wednesday (if Lynn get through it will again be at The Walks). And because this year's promotion picture requires a 'super' play-off final against a Northern Premier League team, it means that will now be next Saturday. The Northern chaps refused to reschedule, but given they have not been subject to the madness of their Southern counterparts, Warrington and South Shields will go into their own final on Monday knowing they have two more days to rest up before the now less-than-aptly named 'super' final. If Lynn get that far, they will have to travel up on the Friday – so that is just one full day of rest.

Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse is a mild-mannered chap, but this will have been so frustrating; he took a training session on Wednesday not knowing who to prepare for, or when.

What he and his players need now is a crowd that pushes them all the way – and they will. Culverhouse has consistently praised his players for their attitude and the crowd for their backing: work together and Lynn could achieve a minor miracle.