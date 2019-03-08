Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Farce over: Now everyone can concentrate on Linnets play-off challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:43 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 02 May 2019

King's Lynn fans celebrate play-off success a year agao against Weymouth - a much less complicated affair Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn fans celebrate play-off success a year agao against Weymouth - a much less complicated affair Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

One of the most bizarre, ludicrous and, frankly, shameful episodes in local football has finally reached a conclusion with confirmation of King’s Lynn Town’s play-off semi-final.

To say the Linnets' promotion is back on track is perhaps pushing it a little, given the utter mayhem that has surrounded their game against Stratford Town.

Stratford will visit The Walks on Saturday - a match which was originally due to have been played last Wednesday but was then pushed to Friday night, then Monday, then Sunday and then, yesterday, to Saturday at 3pm. Rubber-stamped and set in stone after days of bickering - because Stratford were subject to an investigation for playing an ineligible player earlier this season. That revelation meant Lynn – a completely innocent party – didn't even know their opponents until yesterday given Stratford may have been punished to the extent of dropping out of the play-off positions.

You may also want to watch:

The problem wasn't just rescheduling, but playing parallel with the other semi-final - Stourbridge v Alvechurch, who have also been adversely affected.

It also meant the Southern Premier Central play-off final has had to be pushed back from Bank Holiday Monday to next Wednesday (if Lynn get through it will again be at The Walks). And because this year's promotion picture requires a 'super' play-off final against a Northern Premier League team, it means that will now be next Saturday. The Northern chaps refused to reschedule, but given they have not been subject to the madness of their Southern counterparts, Warrington and South Shields will go into their own final on Monday knowing they have two more days to rest up before the now less-than-aptly named 'super' final. If Lynn get that far, they will have to travel up on the Friday – so that is just one full day of rest.

Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse is a mild-mannered chap, but this will have been so frustrating; he took a training session on Wednesday not knowing who to prepare for, or when.

What he and his players need now is a crowd that pushes them all the way – and they will. Culverhouse has consistently praised his players for their attitude and the crowd for their backing: work together and Lynn could achieve a minor miracle.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seaside village bucking closure trend could be Norfolk pub capital

The Gate pub is one of the many watering holes in Caister Picture: Nick Butcher

‘He’s amazing and I think he’s a genius’ – Delia and Michael thrilled with Webber’s work at City

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones savoured their team's promotion celebrations on Saturday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Restaurant owner expresses his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the community following immigration raid

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists