Cleeve threatens legal action after King's Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he will not hesitate to take legal action if his club is unfairly treated by the postponement of Wednesday night’s play-off semi-final.

The Linnets released a tweet late on Tuesday night, without adding further details, although a statement is expected on Wednesday morning.

But it is understood that the issue is within their opponents' camp over the fielding of an ineligible player.

A four-figure crowd was expected at The Walks for the game, but there is now confusion over whether it will even go ahead.

“As a club if the outcome is not fair to our club I will not hesitate to take legal action and protect all the hard work that everyone has put in this season,” Cleeve said on Twitter. “This process has already started. The whole affair stinks of incompetence - enough is enough.

“The situation with our play-off games is farcical - the lads deserve to be treated fairly and be given the same rest periods as the other semi-finalists – anything else favours the other finalists and gives them an advantage.

“Not blaming Stratford but this situation arose in February. Why is it only being dealt with at the 11th hour? The other semi-final must be played on the same day as ours and of course the NPL winners get stress-free extra-time to prepare for super final.”

A statement on Stratford's official website said: “Wednesday's play-off semi-final v King's Lynn has unfortunately been postponed and we will keep you all updated when we hear further from the FA.

“We have received a letter from the FA on April 29 regards an alleged ineligible player and potential points deduction. The FA asked us to supply relevant information by lunchtime April 30 which we will comply with.

“We await the outcome from the FA and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and we hope a swift conclusion.

“The club will make no further comment until we have heard further from the FA.”