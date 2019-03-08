Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King's Lynn play-off farce takes yet ANOTHER twist

PUBLISHED: 14:42 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 03 May 2019

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town’s play-off saga has taken yet another twist.

While the Linnets' semi-final at home to Stratford will go ahead on Saturday afternoon, the final has now been moved – brought forward from next Wednesday to Monday.

Lynn's semi was the subject of numerous changes after the inquiry into Stratford's use of an ineligible player earlier this season. A time and date was finally confirmed on Thursday, with Stourbridge and Alvechurch due to play their semi-final on Monday.

However, reports on Friday said Stourbridge had given up their hosting rights and would now play away to Alvechurch, also on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

That means the play-off final will now be on Monday. If Lynn win on Saturday they would host the final, but that is no formality, given local police are needed for the Norwich City promotion parade in the morning – while there is also a testimonial match at Carrow Road in the afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

While it will obviously mean the recovery time between semi-final and a possible final for the Linnets is shortened, it does give the winning team more time to prepare for the 'super final' away to the winners of the Northern Premier League play-off winners – either South Shields or Warrington – next Saturday.

The latest change epitomises the incredible tale of the play-offs and has again left Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve fuming.

In a tweet, Cleeve said: “Can you believe it - the league have made it into more of a shambles than it already is if that's possible.”

He added: “All over Stourbridge not able to play at their stadium on Tuesday or Wednesday in which case they should just reverse the fixture - for it to happen it would only be a trip to Stratford. Clearly decided to side with other board members instead of playing it Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Football is the loser defeated by committees and regulations and a complete lack of common sense.”

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Crash between ambulance on emergency call out and car in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

King’s Lynn play-off farce takes yet ANOTHER twist

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt

Loganair announces new flights out of Norwich Airport creating 15 new jobs

A new Embraer Jet will be based in Norwich as a result of the new flight path. Picture: Loganair

Crash between ambulance on emergency call out and car in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists