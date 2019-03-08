King's Lynn play-off farce takes yet ANOTHER twist

King’s Lynn Town’s play-off saga has taken yet another twist.

While the Linnets' semi-final at home to Stratford will go ahead on Saturday afternoon, the final has now been moved – brought forward from next Wednesday to Monday.

Lynn's semi was the subject of numerous changes after the inquiry into Stratford's use of an ineligible player earlier this season. A time and date was finally confirmed on Thursday, with Stourbridge and Alvechurch due to play their semi-final on Monday.

However, reports on Friday said Stourbridge had given up their hosting rights and would now play away to Alvechurch, also on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

That means the play-off final will now be on Monday. If Lynn win on Saturday they would host the final, but that is no formality, given local police are needed for the Norwich City promotion parade in the morning – while there is also a testimonial match at Carrow Road in the afternoon.

While it will obviously mean the recovery time between semi-final and a possible final for the Linnets is shortened, it does give the winning team more time to prepare for the 'super final' away to the winners of the Northern Premier League play-off winners – either South Shields or Warrington – next Saturday.

The latest change epitomises the incredible tale of the play-offs and has again left Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve fuming.

In a tweet, Cleeve said: “Can you believe it - the league have made it into more of a shambles than it already is if that's possible.”

He added: “All over Stourbridge not able to play at their stadium on Tuesday or Wednesday in which case they should just reverse the fixture - for it to happen it would only be a trip to Stratford. Clearly decided to side with other board members instead of playing it Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Football is the loser defeated by committees and regulations and a complete lack of common sense.”