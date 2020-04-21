Why Linnets chief won’t be selling season tickets – yet

Stephen Cleeve doesn't want to disadvantage King's Lynn Town's most loyal supporters Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King’s Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says he won’t sell season tickets in advance for the 2020-21 campaign – because he doesn’t want to disadvantage his most loyal supporters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another big crowd at The Walks Picture: Ian Burt Another big crowd at The Walks Picture: Ian Burt

With football in a state of limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lynn are in the same boat as scores of other clubs right up to the Premier League giants in not knowing whether the current season will be completed or not – and what knock-on effect that may have,

The National League is currently awaiting the result of a vote which will decide whether the season is officially ended – before more voting to decide whether that will be followed by promotion and relegation or whether results will be null and void.

However, with the possibility that next season’s schedule could be affected the resumption of the current season, Cleeve says the sale of season tickets is not on the table.

“We don’t know how many games or how many teams are going to be in which league,” he said.

“They are all saying the games are going to kick off in August - that can’t happen, it physically can’t happen.

“I can’t believe we are going to get a football match until September, it could be October. The leagues next season might be shortened.

“If any club was to go into administration and were to be thrown out, you could find yourselves bumped up or possibly bumped down I guess. The reality is, until you know how many games you are going to play, how can you price a season ticket fairly to the people that are most loyal to you?

“I don’t understand how you can do it. I don’t want my most loyal fans to be disadvantaged. I would be putting the people who are buying the odd matchday ticket here and there first in the queue - they would be receiving better treatment than the people who are buying games in advance.

“Until you know who’s in your league and how many clubs are in your league and exactly what league you are going to be in you shouldn’t really be selling season tickets until that is done.

“Nothing is off the table – so many things could change in various ways we haven’t even thought of yet.”