Members of armed forces being given free entry to football match

The crowd watches on as King's Lynn take on Hereford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

King's Lynn Town will give free admission to members of the armed forces when Altrincham visit the Walks in a National League North fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets have chosen the 3pm kick-off against Alrincham on November 2 as it is the closest home game to Remembrance Sunday.

Members of the armed forces will simply need to show a valid ID card at the turnstiles.

You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn Town head of media, Mark Hearle said: "We thought it'd be a nice touch to show our appreciation, so they can just show their ID and enjoy the game. The main thing is to remember the fallen and we'll have poppy sellers around the ground raising some money."

Mr Hearle said the club was yet to decide on whether to make shirts featuring the Poppy Appeal logo that could be auctioned online, as it has done in the past.

King's Lynn currently sit 4th in National League North having drawn 2-2 with Chester FC in their last league fixture, the team were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend following a 1-0 away defeat to Nantwich Town.

The Linnets travel to Kidderminster Harriers in the league this weekend.