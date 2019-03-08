Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Members of armed forces being given free entry to football match

PUBLISHED: 07:57 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 24 October 2019

The crowd watches on as King's Lynn take on Hereford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The crowd watches on as King's Lynn take on Hereford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

King's Lynn Town will give free admission to members of the armed forces when Altrincham visit the Walks in a National League North fixture.

The Linnets have chosen the 3pm kick-off against Alrincham on November 2 as it is the closest home game to Remembrance Sunday.

Members of the armed forces will simply need to show a valid ID card at the turnstiles.

You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn Town head of media, Mark Hearle said: "We thought it'd be a nice touch to show our appreciation, so they can just show their ID and enjoy the game. The main thing is to remember the fallen and we'll have poppy sellers around the ground raising some money."

Mr Hearle said the club was yet to decide on whether to make shirts featuring the Poppy Appeal logo that could be auctioned online, as it has done in the past.

King's Lynn currently sit 4th in National League North having drawn 2-2 with Chester FC in their last league fixture, the team were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend following a 1-0 away defeat to Nantwich Town.

The Linnets travel to Kidderminster Harriers in the league this weekend.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Police close westbound lane of A47

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: EDP24 traffic map

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

City defender on his impressive stat, forging a relationship with Amadou and taking on United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey savoured victory over Manchester City at Carrow Road last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists