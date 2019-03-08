Culverhouse won't put pressure on players as Lynn begin Northern campaign

King's Lynn Town's manager Ian Culverhouse, left, and assistant Paul Bastock Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Ian Culverhouse is refusing to set his King's Lynn Town side any targets as they begin life in the National League North set-up on Saturday.

Alfie Payne has joined King's Lynn Town on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Alfie Payne has joined King's Lynn Town on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Linnets boss - who made a late addition to his squad on Friday with the signing of young Norwich City midfielder Alfie Payne - will take an injury-free squad north to Guiseley for their first competitive game since clinching promotion through a Super final win at Warrington last season.

Home tests against Kettering and Hereford - the only teams to finish above the Linnets in the last two seasons in the Southern Premier Central - await next week.

The bookies have frowned on Lynn's chances of survival, but Culverhouse believes he has enough experience in his dressing room to silence the doubters.

But what he won't do is add unnecessary pressure.

"We will take it in blocks," said the former Canaries player and assistant manager.

"We will look at the first 10 games and assess where we are and then move in blocks of 10 and see where we can do it and try and have targets on the way.

"I certainly won't put pressure on the group that they have to have so many points by a certain point in the season.

"We will analyse game by game and work in blocks of 10."

Payne is likely to join the squad, subject to clearance, having agreed a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who has been with City since he was eight, was a regular with their Under-23s last season.

Culverhouse said: "Alfie is another good talent and we're really grateful to Norwich City for loaning him to us.

"He gives us cover in midfielder and also down the left-hand side, where we are a little short on cover, and will compliment the group well.

"He is a really technical player who is going to come to learn his trade with us. I know he is rated really highly at Norwich."

The Cringleford-born player signed his first professional contract with Norwich in June 2018 and signed a new one-year deal in February of this year.

Payne was an unused sub for the Canaries in their 4-0 championship win at Sheffield Wednesday in November last year.