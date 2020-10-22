Breaking

BREAKING: Lynn into FA Cup first round as Notts County pull out over coronavirus results

The FA Cup trophy Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

King’s Lynn Town have been given a bye into the first round of the FA Cup after their big game this weekend was cancelled.

Opponents Notts County announced on Thursday evening that they would be pulling out of the fourth and final qualifying round on Saturday because of a number of positive coronavirus tests at the club.

It means Lynn will go straight into Monday’s draw for the first round and will pocket the £9,375 that would have been given to the winners of this weekend’s tie.