The boys are back in town! King's Lynn start training as Culverhouse looks to add to squad

Ian Culverhouse is looking for two more players to complete his King's Lynn Town jigsaw as preparations begin for the new season in the National League North.

The Linnets returned to training on Tuesday night ahead of the much-anticipated release of the fixture list for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Among them were a selection of triallists alongside the core of last season's play-off winning squad.

"We just want to have a look at them," said Culverhouse. "I would like another defender in, I think that one's plain. I think we are one short at the back there and I would like to bring another one - I don't know what area, it all depends if anyone comes through. We need to have a substantial squad we can pick from because we need competition for places."

Culverhouse expects his players to hit the ground running, with just over a month to the opening game and five sessions planned ahead of the first friendly of the summer, away to Stamford Town on July 13.

"They were all given a summer programme to keep to so I am hoping they will all be in half decent shape," added Culverhouse. "We'll soon see who's been doing it right and who hasn't."

Culverhouse has most of last season's squad at his disposal, although Craig Parker, Joe Robinson and Will Mellors-Blair were allowed to leave while left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy signed for League One Peterborough United.

Nathan Fox, who joined from Hednesford, is a ready-made replacement for Blake-Tracey and joins former Norwich City Academy player Sam Kelly - who has experience with Port Vale, Grimsby and Hamilton - and Wroxham midfielder Sonny Carey as the squad's newcomers.

"Sam's an exciting player," said Culverhouse. "He has just lost his way a little bit. If we get him playing regularly and enjoying his football again we might have a player on our hands there. I came across Nathan when I was at Grantham and he is a really good attacking full-back with a very, good left foot so I am excited about him - he will fill the void at left back. It's a big step-up for Sonny, but he trained with us for a couple of months towards the end of last season. He is only a young one and he may have to wait his time a little, but he has lots of promise."

