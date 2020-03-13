Search

When King's Lynn Town fans will know effects of coronavirus on fixtures

PUBLISHED: 13:55 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 13 March 2020

The stands will be empty at King's Lynn Town Picture: Chris Lakey

The stands will be empty at King's Lynn Town Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

King's Lynn Town should know whether they are to have games suspended due to the coronavirus situation by late Friday afternoon.

The decision on whether the top four levels of the non-league pyramid will carry ahead with their fixtures this weekend is currently being discussed.

Nick Robinson, chairman of the BetVictor Isthmian League, revealed that the leading officials from the leagues in Steps One to Four, headed by the National League and going down through the National League North - in which Lynn play - and South and into the Isthmian, Southern League and Northern Premier Leagues, will arrive at a joint decision late in the day.

'The situation is that Steps One to Four all want to be singing off the same hymn sheet,' explained Robinson.

'I know that the National League (officials) will be meeting at 1.30pm this lunchtime, and I'm sure that a statement will be released to all the clubs, at the same time, later this afternoon.'

All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have been postponed.

The Premier League explained that action would resume on April 4, but only 'subject to medical advice and conditions at the time'.

Peter Hutchings, chairman of the Thurlow Nunn League (Steps Five and Six), said: 'We are monitoring the situation, as we have been doing in recent days.

'We are expecting some communication from the FA (Football Association) later today. I'm sure that common sense will prevail.'

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey
