Linnets brought back down to earth - with a bang

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse has always insisted his players need to learn from their early experiences in the National League, but they were given a painful lesson in the Midlands.

After a draw and an away win in the first few days of the campaign, this was always going to be a tough trip – and so it proved.

“Unless we learn our lessons very quickly we will be on the end of a few of those,” admitted Culverhouse. “Too many soft goals – two from restarts again and then we were in possession on one as well and gave a square ball across the back they broke on to as well. So lessons to be learned and they will learn them.”

Culverhouse gave a debut to on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair, preferred to Alex Street, but fellow Canaries loanee Simon Power missed out as he struggles to shake off a groin problem. Culverhouse went with three central defenders, bringing in Ross Barrows.

The Linnets held their own, albeit fortuitously at times, until six minutes before half-time when Cameron Archer teed up Joe Sbarra to side-foot home the opener. Lynn’s Dayle Southwell was denied by the goalkeeper’s legs while Aaron Jones and Barrows fired narrowly wide from distance.

But then came the onslaught. Less than two minutes into the second half, Sbarra turned provider, his corner headed home by the unmarked Archer. Sub James Osborne put the game beyond Lynn’s reach on 67 minutes, lobbing Mair from distance after Lynn gave away possession. Archer got his second, tapping in the rebound after Mair does well to save Osborne’s shot and Callum Howe rounded it off, heading home an Osborne corner.

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Cranston (Piggott 79), Howe , Sbarra, Gleeson, Maycock, Ball (Osborne 61), Carter, Hancox, Archer (Usher-Shipway 73). Subs: Storer, Clayton.

Goals: Sbarra 39, Osborne 67, Archer 47, 72, Howe 80

King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Jones, Smith, McAuley, Barrows, Brown, Richards, Jarvis (Carey 58), King (Clunan 58 ) Southwell, Marriott (Loza 66). Subs: Street, Kelly.