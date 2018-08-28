Search

Linnets pay price as chances are squandered – again

PUBLISHED: 18:05 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:14 02 December 2018

King's Lynn Town celebrate Michael Clunan's opener at Redditch Picture: Paul France

King's Lynn Town celebrate Michael Clunan's opener at Redditch Picture: Paul France

PAUL FRANCE Pix@PaulFrance.co.uk

A catalogue of spurned chances came back to haunt King’s Lynn Town – for the second game in a row.

Bedworth were the benefactors at The Walks a week earlier and on Saturday it was Redditch’s turn to benefit from the Linnets inadequacies in front of goal.

Skipper Michael Clunan had fired Town ahead shortly after the half-hour mark, but they failed to capitalise on their general dominance which allowed substitute Mitchell Piggon to plunder an equaliser for the grateful hosts when really the visitors should have been well out of sight.

Manager Ian Culverhouse shuffled his pack, with Aaron Jones returning from injury at the expense of Jordan Richards and starts for Matt Castellan and Craig Parker, with bench spots for Ryan Hawkins and Chris Henderson.

Jones was quickly in on the action with Parker inches away from connecting with his centre and the full-back then teed up Adam Marriott who worked Reece Francis in the home goal. The keeper denied the same player with a low diving save, turning the ball on to his post.

Ryan Jarvis was then unlucky as his goalbound effort was blocked by a massed home defence. As Town lay siege to the home goal it came as no surprise when they took a deserved lead through Clunan, who expertly fired home through a crowded penalty area. Another flowing Lynn move saw Marriott race into the box only to be denied by a superb Francis blocked save.

Parker drilled a low effort wide shortly after the restart which appeared to finally awaken the hosts, as Shaqille Leachman–Whittingham saw an effort deflect into Alex Street’s side netting and Piggon shoot wide.

Just as keeper Francis was announced as the home man of the match, Piggon collected the ball six yards out and sent a shot which trickled past Street into the net to give the home team a share of the points which until then had seemed highly unlikely.

Redditch: Francis, Ashmore, Mills, Loveridge (Franklin 46), Parsons, Evans, Butterfield (Nelson 46), Bunn, Reynolds (Piggon 66), Leachman-Whittingham, Batchelor. Subs not used: Sinclair, Nelson, Goal: Piggon 90.

Lynn: Street, Jones, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Castellan (Hawkins 77), Gash, Marriott, Parker (Henderson 70). Subs not used: Richards, Bastock. Goal: Clunan 31

Att: 302

