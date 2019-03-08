Search

King's Lynn boss will want to avoid repeat of video nasty

PUBLISHED: 12:49 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 25 October 2019

Michael Gash with his eyes on the ball - Lynn need to get back to their best form at Kidderminster Picture: Ian Burt

Scouting reports are part and parcel of football - the secret is to try and ensure you keep as many secrets to yourself as possible.

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Ian Burt

The fact that King's Lynn Town want the person who has posted entire matches on Youtube to watch their games, rather than record them for all the world to see, shows how sensitive the information can be. Unless you want to pull the old double agent trick of course - in which case Lynn should perhaps post a rerun of their video horror at Nantwich last weekend.

A 1-0 defeat to a team below them in the football pyramid robbed them of some decent money from the FA pot, but it was the manner of it which will have left manager Ian Culverhouse seething.

How cross he was we can only assume, given the Lynn boss didn't want to speak to the media after the game. And for a manager who has been open with the press since his return to The Walks, that is quite a clue as to his feelings.

Should the scouts see that performance they could well be duped into thinking the Linnets are a pushover, which could of course work in Lynn's favour - because they are not. But they need to prove it, beginning on Saturday afternoon when they return to National League North action with a trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

The Linnets have slipped to fourth in the table - perfectly acceptable given their status as league new boys - but even though they may well be punching above their weight, Culverhouse is unlikely to be happy with anything but a hugely improved performance.

He is likely to have to do it without two of his centre-halves - Ryan Fryatt (knee) and long-term absentee Chris Smith (elbow) - as well as midfielder Ryan Jarvis (groin).

A reflection of his disappointment might be that it was left to the club's media officer, Mark Hearle, to express a few views on the official web site: "Everyone was very disappointed with last weekend and how things went. However, we still hold an outstanding league position in a season to date where there has been so many positives. Of course every game at this level is tough as has been seen so far but going into November sitting in the position we do is a credit to the management and team to date. The old cliché of one defeat doesn't make you a bad side rings true on this occasion."

You sense Culverhouse won't be happy until that is proven.

