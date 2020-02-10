Wasted 340-mile journey for Linnets

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town had a wasted journey to Gloucester on Monday night when their match was subject to a late postponement.

Lynn had set out on the 340-mile round trip journey in the early afternoon after their hosts for the National League North game said the pitch was playable.

However, at around 6.30pm the match was called off because of water on the playing surface.

In a tweet from their official site, Gloucester said: "Apologies to anyone who made the journey to the game this evening. Earlier in the day we were told the pitch did not need further inspection."

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve said: "It could be dangerous. But you have got to ask questions as to why the game wasn't called off at 2pm. Apparently, the pitch inspection today was 10.30am instead of 12 o'clock. At 10.30am it was playable, 12 o'clock it rained, by 2pm it was unplayable and it should have been called off."

"It's not fair on the lads really because they have taken the day off and it has gone a little bit flat."

Lynn host Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.