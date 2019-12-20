Search

Advanced search

'I wouldn't stand in his way... but if he doesn't want to go I'd be delighted - Lynn owner on Culverhouse

PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 20 December 2019

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse - a reluctant hero at The Walks Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse - a reluctant hero at The Walks Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Stephen Cleeve believes promotion would guarantee outside interest in one of his prized King's Lynn Town assets - manager Ian Culverhouse.

Linnets keeper Alex Street - playing with a dislocated finger Picture: Ian BurtLinnets keeper Alex Street - playing with a dislocated finger Picture: Ian Burt

Truth is, if the Lynn boss keeps performing the minor miracles that have taken his team to the top of the table, it might just be earlier than that.

Culverhouse has been linked with other clubs this season, and while he says it was simply speculation, his CV is highly attractive. Cleeve knows that only too well.

"I can never be fully confident, but there was not a link with Lincoln City, that was just paper talk," said the Linnets owner in an interview with Tribal Football.

"He tells me he hasn't put himself out for any job. My view is that if we get promoted this season, clubs will notice him and if a full-time club come in for him I think he probably would go. It would obviously depend on the job, but I wouldn't want to stand in his way if it was the right job. But also if he doesn't want to go, I would be delighted. If we part, I want it to be on good terms. If he does go, it would be great if he brought back a big club for pre-season friendly."

Culverhouse's skills will have been stretched ahead of today's trip to Gloucester City as he surveyed the wreckage of last weekend's FA Trophy win over Dover Athletic, which saw players dropping like flies. Skipper Michael Clunan suffered a broken fibia and is out for six to 10 weeks, Ryan Jarvis suffered a back spasm which took Lynn down to 10 men for the final minutes of extra-time - and Chris Henderson missed out completely with a groin problem. On top of that, keeper Alex Street played despite a virus and a dislocated finger. That's on top of the absence of long-term injury victims, centre halves Ryan Fryatt and Chris Smith.

Resources have been thin for a while, but it's fair to say Culverhouse - a man who never takes credit for Lynn's success, pointing instead to his players - is at 'bare bones' level: get a tune out of those who remain standing and Culverhouse's stock will rise even further.

The manager will want a result and a clean bill of health come 5pm this afternoon - then there's the not insignificant matter of local rivals Boston United at The Walks on Boxing Day, a trip to Alfreton two days later, then the return against Boston on New Year's Day.

Most Read

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Queen catches train to Norfolk as palace confirms Prince Philip in hospital

The Queen alights from the train at King's Lynn as she arrives in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger at £100 fine for parking for less than FIVE minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

TEAM NEWS: Farke’s ‘shock’ at Godfrey LCL injury blow but better news on Pukki

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is out until February after suffering an LCL tear to his right knee at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press Conference RECAP: Hammer injury blow for Godfrey ahead of City’s clash with Wolves

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey picked up a knee problem at Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists