King's Lynn Town point former Posh and Portsmouth man to backroom staff

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse, right, and assistant Paul Bastock face their first pre-season test at Bishop's Stortford

King’s Lynn Town have revealed another new member of their backroom staff ahead of their debut season in the National League.

Matt Loades - new head of performance analysis at King's Lynn Town

The Linnets have appointed Matt Loades as head of performance analysis.

It is a new position at the club as they strive to match their new rivals, many of whom are part-time and have recent experience of playing in the Football League.

“I am truly excited to be joining the football club in the role of head of performance analysis,” said Loades.

“Jamar Loza put me in touch with the club’s director of football Rob Back and once I had spoken with him, (manager) Ian Culverhouse and (owner) Stephen Cleeve about the vision of the club and what it wants, it was something that I had to be involved in.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and backing I have received and will do my utmost to help the football club reach it’s goals.”

Loades comes with some impressive qualifications.

“I have recently graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a first class honours degree in sport management and development and have previously been lead academy Analyst at Peterborough United, worked within the academy analysis department at Portsmouth FC and I hold a Uefa B coaching licence,” he told the club’s official web site.

“The opportunity to continue my development as an analyst through working with the manager and the opportunity to apply my existing knowledge of the analysis process is something I truly believe will benefit both myself and the club.

“My role at The Walks will mainly consist of three stages – the collection of video data through filming games, to develop and provide insights on performance and to assist in delivering pre- and post-match analysis presentations to the players, coaching staff and individuals.

“I will also be on hand to collect and assist in delivering football related statistics, which can then be used to further back up the managers understanding of performance.”

Loades is expected to watch his first game on Saturday afternoon as the Linnets begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to Bishop’s Stortford, who play in the Isthmian League Premier. The match is behind closed doors.