‘He is a hell of a goal scorer’ – Ian Culverhouse on his goal machine

Adam Marriott bagged a brace as King's Lynn Town saw off Halesowen Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Ian Culverhouse paid tribute to his own Super Marriott as King’s Lynn Town cruised to victory.

The Linnets boss ‘inherited’ Adam Marriott when he returned as manager in November, the striker signed in October from Boston United by the interim management team of Robbie Back and Neil Fryatt – there have been worse welcome home gifts.

Marriott scored twice within the opening quarter of an hour to take his tally to a round 20 and, thanks to St Ives’ late equaliser at second-placed Stourbridge, moved the Linnets to within two points of that most advantageous of play-off spots with the home comforts it brings.

“For a first season at the football club he has been magnificent,” said Culverhouse. “The combination of the pair of them (with Michael Gash) up there is superb. He really is a goal scorer – throughout his career he has always scored goals and I am glad to have him on board and not against us.

“He works hard at his game. In training he turns up and he wants to work, he doesn’t go through the motions. He loves seeing that ball hit the back of the net, that’s for sure. His first strike today was really crucial - he struck it so cleanly as well. They stay hit - you don’t see one that bobbles in with him, every one hits the back of the net with power. He is a hell of a goal scorer.”

Marriott is no cheap poacher; the opening goal on nine minutes came when, with his back to goal, he turned, looked and fired in a cracking right-foot shot from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later it was 2-0, this time from the penalty spot after Chris Henderson was bundled over as he got on the end of a superb touch from Michael Gash.

Marriott could have had more: the woodwork denied him as did the legs of keeper Daniel Platt late on as the striker ran onto a magnificent cross-field pass by sub Ryan Hawkins.

Lynn’s third, less than a minute into the second half, saw Marriott turn provider as he teed up Henderson to fire home from just inside the area.

In truth, Halesowen’s performance reflected their lowly league position: they rarely threatened and gave Lynn too much space: but often they prove tough to break down. Not for Lynn. Nor Marriott.

Lynn: Street, Barrows (Hawkins 70), Fryatt, McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Richards, Jarvis (Jones 61), Clunan, Henderson (Parker 66), Marriott, Gash. Subs: Limb, Mellors-Blair. Goals: Marriott 9, 13 pen, Henderson 46

Halesowen: Platt, Ekongo, Griffiths, Lawton (Nabi 44), Morris, Charlton, Gilpin, Birch, Molyneux, Fitzpatrick (O’Neill-Martin 66), Kelly (Mareslia 39). Subs: Hughes.

Ref: G Laflin (Stowmarket)

Att: 790