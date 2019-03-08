Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Marriott at the double as Linnets cruise

PUBLISHED: 17:14 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 30 March 2019

Adam Marriott bagged a first-half brace for King's Lynn Town against Halesowen Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Adam Marriott bagged a first-half brace for King's Lynn Town against Halesowen Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Adam Marriott cracked the 20-goal barrier as King’s Lynn Town cruised to a 3-0 Southern Premier Central victory over Halesowen Town at The Walks.

Marriott scored twice in the first half to take his tally into double figures, with Chris Henderson adding one at the start of the second period to wrap it up.

With St Ives grabbing a late equaliser at second-placed Stourbridge, the gap to Lynn in third is down to two points.

In truth the scoreline could have been wider in Lynn’s favour, the woodwork saving the visitors on two occasions on a day when Lynn were completely dominant.

It was clear from the off that Lynn needed to be patient, with the visitors all behind the ball and allowing their hosts the bulk of possession.

That patience was rewarded in fine style after just nine minutes when Marriott, his back to goal, turned, took a look, and thumped home a 20-yard right-foot shot into the top corner - more magnificence from the leading scorer.

Marriott made it 2-0 on 13 minutes after lovely inter-play between Michael Gash and Chris Henderson was rudely interrupted when Enock Ekongo bundled Henderson over – Marriott made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Henderson almost benefited from a corner routine but keeper Daniel Platt was in the right position to deny the livewire striker.

Marriott then almost broke the woodwork with a shot from an acute angle which Platt may have heard, but certainly didn’t see.

Michael Clunan flashed one wide from long range as Lynn brought new meaning to the word ‘dominant’.

Ryan Fryatt headed against the bar from a Frazer Blake-Tracy corner on 38 minutes and the same player then teed up Marriott, but he headed just over with half-time approaching.

It took less than a minute of the second half for Lynn to tie it up, Henderson and Marriott working a one two and Henderson slotting it home from just inside the area.

Marriott was denied again by the keeper’s legs after latching on to a superb pass from the outside of sub Ryan Hawkins’ boot while Fryatt scooped one wide after Gash’s knockdown.

Lynn: Street, Barrows (Hawkins 70), Fryatt, McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Richards, Jarvis (Jones 61), Clunan, Henderson (Parker 66), Marriott, Gash. Subs: Limb, Mellors-Blair.

Halesowen: Platt, Ekongo, Griffiths, Lawton (Nabi 44), Morris, Charlton, Gilpin, Birch, Molyneux, Fitzpatrick (O’Neill-Martin 66), Kelly (Mareslia 39). Subs: Hughes.

Ref: G Laflin (Stowmarket)

Att: 790

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Man remains in custody as police investigate a rape in King’s Lynn

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Marriott at the double as Linnets cruise

Adam Marriott bagged a first-half brace for King's Lynn Town against Halesowen Picture: Jamie Honeywood

North Norfolk high school teacher wins ‘eco hero’ award for school allotment project

Matt Willer of Reepham High School and College, has won an award for being an eco hero. Photo: RHS/Jason Bye
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists