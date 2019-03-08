Marriott at the double as Linnets cruise

Adam Marriott bagged a first-half brace for King's Lynn Town against Halesowen Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Adam Marriott cracked the 20-goal barrier as King’s Lynn Town cruised to a 3-0 Southern Premier Central victory over Halesowen Town at The Walks.

Marriott scored twice in the first half to take his tally into double figures, with Chris Henderson adding one at the start of the second period to wrap it up.

With St Ives grabbing a late equaliser at second-placed Stourbridge, the gap to Lynn in third is down to two points.

In truth the scoreline could have been wider in Lynn’s favour, the woodwork saving the visitors on two occasions on a day when Lynn were completely dominant.

It was clear from the off that Lynn needed to be patient, with the visitors all behind the ball and allowing their hosts the bulk of possession.

That patience was rewarded in fine style after just nine minutes when Marriott, his back to goal, turned, took a look, and thumped home a 20-yard right-foot shot into the top corner - more magnificence from the leading scorer.

Marriott made it 2-0 on 13 minutes after lovely inter-play between Michael Gash and Chris Henderson was rudely interrupted when Enock Ekongo bundled Henderson over – Marriott made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Henderson almost benefited from a corner routine but keeper Daniel Platt was in the right position to deny the livewire striker.

Marriott then almost broke the woodwork with a shot from an acute angle which Platt may have heard, but certainly didn’t see.

Michael Clunan flashed one wide from long range as Lynn brought new meaning to the word ‘dominant’.

Ryan Fryatt headed against the bar from a Frazer Blake-Tracy corner on 38 minutes and the same player then teed up Marriott, but he headed just over with half-time approaching.

It took less than a minute of the second half for Lynn to tie it up, Henderson and Marriott working a one two and Henderson slotting it home from just inside the area.

Marriott was denied again by the keeper’s legs after latching on to a superb pass from the outside of sub Ryan Hawkins’ boot while Fryatt scooped one wide after Gash’s knockdown.

Lynn: Street, Barrows (Hawkins 70), Fryatt, McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Richards, Jarvis (Jones 61), Clunan, Henderson (Parker 66), Marriott, Gash. Subs: Limb, Mellors-Blair.

Halesowen: Platt, Ekongo, Griffiths, Lawton (Nabi 44), Morris, Charlton, Gilpin, Birch, Molyneux, Fitzpatrick (O’Neill-Martin 66), Kelly (Mareslia 39). Subs: Hughes.

Ref: G Laflin (Stowmarket)

Att: 790