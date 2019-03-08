Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Linnets seal play-off spot - now the chase is on for runners-up spot

PUBLISHED: 19:05 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:05 13 April 2019

Chris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner againstTamworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Chris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner againstTamworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

King’s Lynn Town guaranteed their place in the Southern Premier Central end-of-season play-offs – although they made hard work of clinching three points with a 2-1 home win over Tamworth.

Ross Barrows put Lynn ahead after just 11 minutes but the visitors levelled late on, only for Lynn to respond within three minutes through Chris Henderson to claim a win that in truth should never have been in any doubt.

Coalville’s 5-0 defeat at Alvechurch effectively assured Lynn of the play-off place, and they will now be looking to make up the three-point gap between them and second-placed Stourbridge. It’s the runners-up spot which is most advantageous at the end of the season and it could all go down to the final day – when Lynn go to Stourbridge.

The Linnets were on top for almost all of the game against Tamworth – in the opening minutes Rory McAuley fired a header straight at keeper Jas Singh from Michael Clunan’s free-kick as the visitors were pinned into their own half.

Clunan tried his luck with a volley from the edge of the area which was straight at Singh as Lynn knocked it about well.

The reward for that attacking intent came on 11 minutes when Frazer Blake-Tracy, in space deep on the left, hoisted a cross to the back of the area which Barrows met with his head.

It should have been all square minutes later but for arguably the miss of the season when Lynn keeper Alex Street made a mess of a simple kick out to a defender. The ball went straight to Tamworth striker Tyrell Waite on the edge of the box but with the goal gaping, instead of rolling it in, went for something more spectacular – and put it wide.

It was an incredible let-off for the Linnets, but normal service was soon resumed. Henderson went into the referee’s book after a ‘striker’s tackle’ – despite numerous other infringements going strangely unnoticed.

Adam Marriott was denied by Singh as he tried to make the most of Joe Kettle’s mistake in the area and with half-approaching time Ryan Jarvis headed Clunan’s corner straight at the keeper.

Street atoned for his previous error with a double save, keeping out Kyron Stabana‘s long-range effort and then stopping Revarnelle James’ follow-up.

Michael Gash forced Singh to stretch for a header early in the second half and the keeper did better 10 minutes into the half when he denied Clunan.

Henderson saw a shot fizz wide after lovely build-up play, while Jarvis shot straight at the keeper.

Again, Lynn were enjoying most of the possession, but the cutting edge was a little blunt – and keeper Singh had an increasingly nasty habit of getting in the way. He was at his best on 67 minutes when in a stunning few seconds in the visiting area, he somehow kept out a Henderson shot, Marriott’s effort was cleared off the line and Singh then flung himself to keep out sub Aaron Jones’ effort.

If Lynn needed a reminder of their slender lead it came when Tamworth midfielder Jack Concannon fired a shot inches wide of Street’s left-hand post. It would have been rough on Lynn given their superiority, but then disaster struck. On 82 minutes, Waite, the man who had missed that sitter, powered out on a solo break. Jarvis twice tried but couldn’t knock him off the ball, and the striker made his way into the area and put a low shot past Street.

It sparked wild celebrations, which didn’t please the Lynn bench, but three minutes later Henderson drilled the ball past Singh – and it was the Lynn bench’s turn to go wild.

King’s Lynn: Street, Barrows (Jones 66), Fryatt, McAuley, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Richards, Clunan, Henderson, Gash, Marriott (Mellors-Blair 88). Subs not used: Parker, Robinson, Bastock. Goals: Barrows: 11, Henderson 85.

Tamworth: Singh, Stabana (Sylla 66), Gough, Magunda, Kettle, Green, Concannon, Clement, Waite, Shaw (Spencewr 66), James. Subs not used: Frances, Dias, Gordan. Goal: Waite 82

Referee: P Burnham (Wymondham)

Att: 821

Topic Tags:

Most Read

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Road blocked and two taken to hospital after flat fire

Crews at a fire in Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Race against the clock to raise £80,000 for ‘determined’ Harper’s chance to learn to walk

Harper Sharrocks parents, Steve and Natasha are fundraising to take their daughter to America for a life changing operation. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Ipswich relegated and Blades falter dramatically despite Canaries loanee missing penalty

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert on the touchline during his team's game against Birmingham at Portman Road Picture: Steve Waller (www.stephenwaller.com)

Paddy’s Pointers: Six to set the scene for Norwich City’s Wigan Championship duel

Ben Godfrey's incredible strike equalised for Norwich City but Reading salvaged a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Linnets seal play-off spot - now the chase is on for runners-up spot

Chris Henderson scored King's Lynn Town's winner againstTamworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists