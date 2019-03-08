Search

'I think we need to get some realism about the place' - Linnets boss Culverhouse

PUBLISHED: 21:37 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 14 September 2019

Adam Marriott score a late equaliser for King’'s Lynn Town against Gloucester City Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Ian Culverhouse watched his team preserve their unbeaten home record with a late. late goal - and then warned against unrealistic ambitions.

Plenty to think about for Ian Culverhouse and assistant manager Paul Bastock during the game against Gloucester City Picture: Jamie HoneywoodPlenty to think about for Ian Culverhouse and assistant manager Paul Bastock during the game against Gloucester City Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lynn's 2-2 draw against Gloucester City saw them knocked off top spot, but sitting third in the table behind heavyweights York and Chester shows how Culverhouse's side have upset the early-season formbook.

Adam Marriott's third-minute penalty was cancelled out by two goals of Lynn's own making - the first after a mix-up in defence, the second when Alex Street was beaten at his near post. But with time running out and Lynn's incessant pressure looking set to go unrewarded, up popped Marriott in time added on to tap home after good work by substitute Chris Henderson.

It took Lynn's unbeaten run to 10 games, and while they were not at their best, the post-match analysis brought a warning from the manager.

"I think we need to get some realism about the place, because we haven't got a right to beat anyone in this league," said Culverhouse.

King'’s Lynn Town fans at The Walks Picture: Jamie HoneywoodKing'’s Lynn Town fans at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We are going to play 42 games and in 42 games we will be underdogs. So we have no right to beat Gloucester - we have to earn the right in every single game, and fair play to Gloucester, they took their chances when they did and we didn't.

"What we are doing at the moment is unbelievable, it's unbelievable what they are doing. And the character they showed at the end - and they could have given up halfway through because it wasn't going right - but to actually get the goal in the end showed the immense character of this squad of players

"But I think a bit of realism needs to be kicked in here because what we are doing at the moment is far beyond anyone's dreams and we would all love it to continue, but the reality is it probably won't.

Fans celebrate the late equaliser from Adam Marriott during King'’s Lynn Town's game with Gloucester City Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans celebrate the late equaliser from Adam Marriott during King'’s Lynn Town's game with Gloucester City Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"But we will ride it as long as we can and this group of players will work their absolute socks off for this football club until we can't do it any more."

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Fryatt, Smith, Fox (Barrows 82), Jarvis (Henderson 56), Clunan, Richards, Kelly (Carey 74), Marriott, Gash. Subs not used: Payne, Stewart.

Goals: Marriott 3pen, 90+4

Gloucester City: Jeacock, Thomas, Harper, Harrison, Avery, Knowles, Parker (Hainult 82), Hanks (Myrie-Williams 51), J Jackson (M Jackson 65) Russe, Kotwica. Subs: Johnstone, Smith.

King'’s Lynn Town fans at The Walks Picture: Jamie HoneywoodKing'’s Lynn Town fans at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Goals: Hanks 26, Parker 61

Att: 1,044

