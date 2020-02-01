Search

No excuses ... but could it have been different for King's Lynn Town?

PUBLISHED: 20:50 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 01 February 2020

Paul Bastock puts his arm around Aaron Jones at the full-time whistle. Picture: Ian Burt

Paul Bastock puts his arm around Aaron Jones at the full-time whistle. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Two first-half goals were enough to end King's Lynn Town's unbeaten run as they went down 2-0 at home to Kidderminster Harriers - but had good old VAR been in use it might have been different.

Alex Street at the final whistle. Picture: Ian Burt

There are no excuses for Lynn's performance: it was well below par, and an organised Harriers took full advantage, refusing Lynn access to their A game. The problem was that there was no B or C as back-up.

The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes, Nathan Fox failing to prevent a corner, which was brilliantly whipped in under Alex Street's crossbar. The loose ball fell to Alex Prosser who fired home.

Three minutes later came that 'what if?' moment, when Lynn should have been awarded a penalty. Chris Henderson tried to clip the ball across the area and it clearly hit the hand of Cliff Moyo. Had it been given, had Lynn scored, how would things have turned out? All hypothetical of course, but valid questions nonetheless.

"I think all the players stopped and thought the ref was going to give it," said Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse. "What has been going on lately in football when the ball hits the hand is they are usually given, and his hand definitely wasn't beside him. But that isn't the reason we lost the game."

A despondent Adam Marriott sees a chance go, as William Mannion holds onto the ball for the away side. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn just weren't on it, and it was 2-0 on 38 minutes when Ashley Hemmings put in a superb early cross from the left and Ashley Chambers got in front of Fox and thumped the ball home.

Lynn laid siege to the Kidderminster goal immediately after the break, but it was frantic, off the cuff stuff and as it fizzled out, Kidderminster held firm for a deserved victory.

King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, McAuley, Smith, Fox (Hawkins 46), Jarvis (Carey 55), Power, Richards, Henderson (Southwell 46), Gash, Marriott. Subs not used: Kelly, Payne.

Kidderminster Harriers: Mannion, Moyo, Austin, Williams, Johnson, Lowe, Prosser, Butterfield, Chambers, Hemmings (Williams 66), Samuels (Nabi 72, Shenton 87). Subs not used: Palmer, Davidson. Goals: Prosser 15, Chambers 38

A despondent Adam Marriott sees a chance go, as William Mannion holds onto the ball for the away side. Picture: Ian BurtA despondent Adam Marriott sees a chance go, as William Mannion holds onto the ball for the away side. Picture: Ian Burt

Ref: S Hughes

Att: 1,678

Michael Gash leaves his opponent on the deck. Picture: Ian Burt

Jordan Richards keeping possession for The Linnets. Picture: Ian Burt

Jordan Richards keeping possession for The Linnets. Picture: Ian BurtJordan Richards keeping possession for The Linnets. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse giving instructions to his players. Picture: Ian Burt

Dayle Southwell battling for possession. Picture: Ian Burt

Sonny Carey holds off two Kidderminster players. Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott battles for the ball. Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott battles for the ball. Picture: Ian BurtAdam Marriott battles for the ball. Picture: Ian Burt

Simon Power took a knock in the second half. Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash appeals for a corner. Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash went close with this effort. Picture: Ian Burt

Dayle Southwell nearly made an immediate impact when he was introduced at half-time. Picture: Ian Burt

Dayle Southwell nearly made an immediate impact when he was introduced at half-time. Picture: Ian BurtDayle Southwell nearly made an immediate impact when he was introduced at half-time. Picture: Ian Burt

The officials leave the field at half-time. Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash shows where he wants the ball played. Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott makes a point to his team mates. Picture: Ian Burt

A Lynn watches on. Picture: Ian Burt

Chris Henderson looks to his team mates for a pass. Picture: Ian Burt

Chris Henderson looking to get Lynn on the attack. Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash appealed for a penalty in the first half. Picture: Ian Burt

