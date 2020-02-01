No excuses ... but could it have been different for King's Lynn Town?
PUBLISHED: 20:50 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 01 February 2020
Ian Burt Photography
Two first-half goals were enough to end King's Lynn Town's unbeaten run as they went down 2-0 at home to Kidderminster Harriers - but had good old VAR been in use it might have been different.
There are no excuses for Lynn's performance: it was well below par, and an organised Harriers took full advantage, refusing Lynn access to their A game. The problem was that there was no B or C as back-up.
The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes, Nathan Fox failing to prevent a corner, which was brilliantly whipped in under Alex Street's crossbar. The loose ball fell to Alex Prosser who fired home.
Three minutes later came that 'what if?' moment, when Lynn should have been awarded a penalty. Chris Henderson tried to clip the ball across the area and it clearly hit the hand of Cliff Moyo. Had it been given, had Lynn scored, how would things have turned out? All hypothetical of course, but valid questions nonetheless.
"I think all the players stopped and thought the ref was going to give it," said Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse. "What has been going on lately in football when the ball hits the hand is they are usually given, and his hand definitely wasn't beside him. But that isn't the reason we lost the game."
Lynn just weren't on it, and it was 2-0 on 38 minutes when Ashley Hemmings put in a superb early cross from the left and Ashley Chambers got in front of Fox and thumped the ball home.
Lynn laid siege to the Kidderminster goal immediately after the break, but it was frantic, off the cuff stuff and as it fizzled out, Kidderminster held firm for a deserved victory.
King's Lynn Town: Street, Jones, McAuley, Smith, Fox (Hawkins 46), Jarvis (Carey 55), Power, Richards, Henderson (Southwell 46), Gash, Marriott. Subs not used: Kelly, Payne.
Kidderminster Harriers: Mannion, Moyo, Austin, Williams, Johnson, Lowe, Prosser, Butterfield, Chambers, Hemmings (Williams 66), Samuels (Nabi 72, Shenton 87). Subs not used: Palmer, Davidson. Goals: Prosser 15, Chambers 38
Ref: S Hughes
Att: 1,678