'We will play the game knowing you have got to get up at half six in the morning to go to work again' - Lynn striker Michael Gash

PUBLISHED: 19:33 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 03 November 2019

Michael Gash, right, and his King's Lynn Town strike partner Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Gash, right, and his King's Lynn Town strike partner Adam Marriott Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town head to Kidderminster on Tuesday night for a game which highlights perfectly the difference between the National League North's haves and have nots.

Lynn might not be completely impecunious, but when the bad weather forced the postponement of the original fixture, it just heaped more problems on manager Ian Culverhouse's shoulders.

Getting together a small squad which is already hit by injuries is difficult enough, but midweek fixtures bring an added issue that full-time clubs like Kidderminster don't have to worry about - players' primary employment.

Take Lynn striker Michael Gash, one of the first names on Culverhouse's team sheet, but available on Tuesday only because his boss is generous enough to allow him time off work when needs be.

Gash is a tree surgeon who works for Sam Trimmer in Peterborough. Today is a little different: he will be on a course, which will end in good time for him to head to Kidderminster with the rest of the team. But it isn't always that easy.

"My boss is very understanding," said Gash, who had two seasons with Kidderminster from 2013-15.

"He knows I have played football most of my career and I am still taking my football seriously, and obviously playing at a good level and he is absolutely bang on with me.

"If I need to get away for training, he will just let me go. If we were working he'd say 'leave when you have to leave' and he still pays me as well,

"Everyone here will work half a day, some might have the day off, then it is a long journey up on a Tuesday. They're full time so they will probably train Monday, have a nice rest during the day Tuesday and just turn up at the ground. We have had a three- or four-hour journey and then we will play the game knowing you have got to get up at half six in the morning to go to work again.

"But the lads when they come to training or games are fully focused on what the job is, what we have to do and what the demands are from the manager and we will be ready for it."

Lynn, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Altrincham on Saturday, sit fourth in the table and know that win at 15th-placed Kidderminster could see them back up to second.

