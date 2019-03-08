Search

Linnets light up the night with a four star display

PUBLISHED: 21:45 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 05 November 2019

Adam Marriott scored King's Lynn's third, and his fifth goal in his last three league games Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott scored King's Lynn's third, and his fifth goal in his last three league games Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town produced their own fireworks to move back to second in the National League North table after a 4-2 win at Kidderminster Harriers.

The Linnets had to come from behind twice, but after the break they took control.

Lynn were behind after six minutes when Ashley Hemmings volleyed into the top corner, but just four minutes later Chris Henderson equalised, putting the finishing touches to a whipped in cross from Aaron Jones.

Kidderminster led for a second time on 22 minutes through Richard Peniket, but again Lynn hit back, with central defender Rory McAuley left with an easy finish after home keeper Gregory missed a corner.

Within five minutes of the restart Lynn went ahead for the first time, hot shot Adam Marriott drilling the ball home for his 16th goal in all competitions this season before Ryan Jarvis scored his first of the season on 66 minutes.

