Key pair give Linnets boss an injury boost

PUBLISHED: 12:04 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 February 2020

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan goes down during the game against York Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan goes down during the game against York Picture: Ian Burt

Key Linnets Ryan Fryatt and skipper Michael Clunan could be back in action in six weeks' time.

Michael Clunan - out through injury Picture: Ian BurtMichael Clunan - out through injury Picture: Ian Burt

The pair have missed a big chunk of the season with knee and leg injuries respectively.

Fryatt has made just 10 league appearances, and hasn't featured since the FA Cup win over Alfreton in September.

Clunan has 20 appearances to his name before suffering a fractured right fibia in the FA Trophy win over Dover Athletic in December.

But Linnets boss Culverhouse is hoping both will soon be back in the reckoning - possibly for the last eight games of the campaign.

King's Lynn Town's Ryan Fryatt - sidelined by a knee injury Picture: Ian BurtKing's Lynn Town's Ryan Fryatt - sidelined by a knee injury Picture: Ian Burt

"He (Fryatt) is hoping it will be six weeks, the same with Michael - so six weeks for both so you never know," Culverhouse said.

Fryatt's absence contributed to Culverhouse's decision to shift right back Ross Barrows to the middle of the defence - a move which paid off handsomely as the youngster produced a string of top-quality performances.

Barrows suffered a shoulder injury during the game against York last month and missed Saturday's home defeat by Kidderminster Harriers. However, the sight of him running before kick-off did provide Culverhouse with some welcome news on an otherwise flat day.

"He did a little bit in the warm-up today and he has had no reaction to it, but we are hopeful he might do something this week," said the Lynn boss.

"He would be great to get back in and that is another body to bolster the squad."

Culverhouse's buzzword post-Kidderminster was "response".

"We have a full week now and we have to go to Gloucester on Monday and put in a performance," he said. "A defeat is a defeat. It is not a nice taste that we like but if they can respond like when we lost at York then we have a hell of a ride in. So that is what we will look forward to. If we can respond in the right manner and put another little run together then you never know where it will take us."

Much has been said and written about Lynn's remarkable rise to the top of the table, but Culverhouse has steadfastly refused to join in the expectations.

"It has been an unbelievable season, fantastic, and in our wildest dreams we never thought we would be in this position, we really didn't, and that is all credit to that group in there and I am sure come next Monday we will respond in the right manner and give it a right good go."

