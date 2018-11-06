King’s Lynn look to build momentum with League Cup tie against high-flying Kettering Town

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse takes his side to Kettering in the cup on Tuesday evening. Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

King’s Lynn Town take on high-flying Kettering in the League Cup this evening as the Linnets look to build some momentum under returning boss Ian Culverhouse.

The former Norwich City defender was back in the Lynn technical area on Saturday to oversee a 3-0 win over Alvechurch, courtesy of goals from Ryan Hawkins (two) and Adam Marriott.

And he will be hoping to get an even better grasp of the resources at his disposal tonight when they head to Evo-Stik Central Premier Division leaders Kettering Town (kick-off 7.45pm). Lynn will then return to league matters on Saturday when they entertain St Ives Town.

Meanwhile, Lowestoft are also in League Cup action as they head to Suffolk rivals Leiston.

The Trawlerboys are six games without a win after Saturday’s 3-1 reverse against Stourbridge and will be looking to get back to the kind of form they showed at the start of the season. Leiston will be buoyed by their 3-0 win over Biggleswade at the weekend.