King's Lynn youngsters hit for six by Tractor Boys

Jamie Honeywood

King's Lynn Town's Under-18s saw their hopes of glory shattered in the first round of the FA Youth Cup as they lost 6-1 to Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich made a bright start and went ahead through full-back Connor O'Reilly, doubling their lead through Tyreece Simpson as the visitors struggled to get into the game.

Lynn had defended bravely, but it was all over bar the shouting eight minutes into the second half when Zak Brown was allowed far too much space to make it 3-0. Lynn conceded a fourth when Colin Oppong scored. Luke Johnson broke well for the Linnets but keeper Jake Alley got down well to deny him. Brown made it 5-0 with his second, before Joseph Taylor scored a consolation for Lynn, whose keeper Brad Ironside saved a late penalty from Brown. Sub Allan Viral added Ipswich's sixth.