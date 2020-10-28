Video

‘I am letting the team down’ - Culverhouse takes the blame

Sonny Carey tries to get Lynn back into the game Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Ian Culverhouse shouldered the blame for King’s Lynn Ton’s fourth consecutive defeat in the National League.

King;s Lynn Town newcomer Kairo Mitchell celebrates his first goal against Wealdstone

A 3-2 home reverse against fellow new boys Wealdstone – promoted as National League South Champions last season – has left the Linnets in the relegation zone, third from bottom,

It is easily the worst spell of Culverhouse’s two spells as manager at The Walks, as his team struggles to come to terms with a league that, unlike his own, is made up largely of full-time teams.

In a disarmingly honest dissection of the current run of form – which followed an encouraging four-point haul, from the first week of the season – Culverhouse laid the blame firmly at his own door.

“I have got to do better,” said the former Norwich City player and assistant manager. “I am letting the lads down at the moment so I have got to coach a lot, lot better than I am doing at the moment.

“Defensively, attacking, set-plays – I am letting the team down so I have got to step up.

“I have got to coach better – nothing on the boys. I have got to do a lot better than I am doing.”

Lynn twice went behind but twice new signing Kairo Mitchell provided equalisers, only for Wealdstone to nick it – cruel punishment for a Lynn side who were much better in the second half than the first.

“I thought they were excellent second half, I really did,” said Culverhouse. “I thought the big man up top was superb, took his goals really well, but like I said before, defensively I am letting the team down.”

Mitchell was brought in to cover for the absence of striker Michael Gash – watching from the stands having been out all season following illness – and shone on a bitter-sweet debut.

“He did ever so well, he really did,” said the Linnets boss. “He is a good talent and we are happy to have him here and he will get better with the players around him, so that is a massive plus for us. I said we were missing the big man (Gash) up there so he comes in and gives us that.

“We are trying to play, that’s the good thing. I didn’t think we did first half, I thought dictated a little bit to us and put pressure on us but we are a possession-based side and we have got to move the ball a little bit better and like is said we will work a little bit harder in training and make sure that happens.”