Early double settles Trophy tie for Linnets

PUBLISHED: 21:43 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 26 November 2019

Ross Barrows was on target for King's Lynn Town at Hereford Picture: Ian Burt

The Linnets booked themselves a place in the first round of the FA Trophy after a 3-0 replay win at Hereford.

Having tried, unsuccessfully, for 90 minutes on Saturday to find the back of the net, Lynn were 2-0 up inside seven minutes.

Centre-half Rory McAuley got the first after five minutes, nodding in Michael Clunan's corner, while Ross Barrows - standing in alongside McAuley - fired home the second.

Hereford had a golden opportunity to get back into the game just six minutes into the second half from the penalty spot after a shove on Peter Vincenti, whose spot-kick was saved by Linnets keeper Alex Street.

Lynn made it 3-0 on the 87th minute, Ryan Hawkins' shot pushed out by Brandon Hall into the path of Sonny Carey who fired into the roof of the net. Victory earned the Linnets £3,750, and a home tie against Dover Athletic on December 14.

