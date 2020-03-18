Search

Big-hearted King’s Lynn Town star offers help after seeing empty supermarket shelves

PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 18 March 2020

King's Lynn Town star Chris Henderson Picture: Matthew Usher

King’s Lynn Town footballer Chris Henderson has offered to help those in need because of the effects of coronavirus after seeing empty supermarket shelves caused by stockpiling.


The Linnets attacker is a tormentor of opposition defences, but showed his generous side on social media

He posted on Twitter: “One trip round the supermarket and you can see the world’s gone mad. I’m based in Norwich and if anyone that sees this is elderly/vulnerable or knows anyone that needs help, whether that be collecting whatever I can and bringing to you or whatever. Please let me know and I’ll help.

“Not trying to act a hero but it breaks my heart to see people stockpiling and forgetting others who need these things just as much, if not more are going without. DMs open. Take it easy.”

Henderson – a huge Norwich City fan – has been a Linnets player since joining from Leiston in September 2018. The 30-year-old also played six seasons for Lowestoft Town and has worn the colours of hometown team Bury Town, Gorleston and Kirkley & Pakefield.

