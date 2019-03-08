MATCHDAY LIVE: Guiseley v King's Lynn Town
PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 August 2019
Copyrighted
King's Lynn Town open their National League North campaign away to Guiseley this afternoon - and we'll be there to bring you all the updates from the game.
The Linnets earned promotion last season after a Super Final win at Warrington and will be keen to carry on the momentum ahead of a tough campaign.
Manager Ian Culverhouse has added to his squad - Norwich City youngster Alfie Payne came in on a season-long loan on the eve of the first game, joining former Ipswich Town defender Chris Smith, another ex-Canary youth player, Sam Kelly, who also played for Grimsby and Port Vale, left-back Nathan Fox and Wroxham midfielder Sonny Carey.
Guiseley finished fourth from bottom of the National League North last season.
- You can follow updates from Nethermoor Park above