More good news for Linnets as striker commits for next season

PUBLISHED: 15:59 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 26 May 2020

Michael Gash, front, has committed to staying with King's Lynn Town next season Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town may still be waiting for news of which league they will be playing in next season but manager Ian Culverhouse has been handed a big boost anyway, with striker Michael Gash committing his future.

The 33-year-old forward had scored 10 goals in 31 league games prior to the suspension of National League North hostilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Lynn having dominated top spot but sitting two points behind York City with two games in hand after postponements.

Gash joined the Linnets in 2017 after spells further up the pyramid with clubs including Cambridge United, Barnet and Kidderminster Harriers and has found the back of the net on 36 occasions in total during his three seasons with the club.

Lynn’s director of football, Rob Back, said: “With Michael it’s not only about the goals he bring’s to the team it’s all the other aspects like the hold up play, the tracking back and the general nuisance he causes to the opposition.

“He must be a real pain to play against not only with his size but the skill and know how he has. The football management were all keen to get him back to King’s Lynn for next season and to say we are all very pleased.

“Michael has agreed to come back would be an understatement. We are continuing to make progress and we will keep everyone updated over the coming weeks.”

The big striker had won the League Two Player of Month award after four goals in five games for Barnet in September 2015, only for a serious knee injury to halt his progress in the Football League.

He scored 14 goals during his first season, as Lynn suffered play-off final disappointment, and 12 during 2018-19 including a famous extra-time winner in the 3-2 win at Warrington which sealed play-off final glory and promotion to step two.

Gash committing to next season follows on from last week’s news that winger Ryan Hawkins, goalkeeper Alex Street and defender Aaron Jones have all signed new deals to remain at The Walks next season. All of which follows on from Rory McAuley, Chris Henderson, Chris Smith and Sonny Carey also agreeing new contracts, with left-side player Alex Brown signed from Buxton.

